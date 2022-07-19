Newly-Appointed San Francisco DA Wastes No Time Axing Woke Staffers

Is it a new day for law and order in San Francisco? The jury is still out. What is true is that the city’s woke district attorney, Chesa Boudin, is out of a job. He got fired after a recall election, where Asian voters had enough of the city’s rampant crime. Deep-blue San Francisco booted their woke DA. That’s rare.

What’s more is that the exit polls showed what many have already noted about the Democratic Party, which is the college-educated woke white elite backed Chesa, the spawn of domestic terrorists, while nonwhites wanted him gone. Boudin has not ruled out another run at his former job, which only exposes the level of this guy’s entitlement complex. You let the city devolve into a crime-ridden hellhole, and I doubt nonwhite San Francisco voters will forget that after just a year.

New district attorney Brooke Jenkins reportedly wasted no time purging Boudin’s underlings from the office. It’s a total housecleaning. There was an “icy” introductory meeting, and the firings began. It sounds like it was the red wedding (via NY Post)

San Francisco’s no-nonsense new district attorney is cleaning house — as she reportedly laid off 15 staffers inherited from her booted, woke predecessor. The firings Friday by Brooke Jenkins come nearly two weeks after she was appointed district attorney by Mayor London Breed following the recall of her much-maligned predecessor Chesa Boudin, according to SFGATE.com. “Today, I made difficult, but important changes to my management team and staff that will help advance my vision to restore a sense of safety in San Francisco by holding serious and repeat offenders accountable and implementing smart criminal justice reforms,” Jenkins said in a statement. Jenkins dropped the firing ax on most the 25 staffers who worked for Boudin, days after holding a 20-minute introductory meeting with them that some attendees described as “uncomfortable” and “icy,” SFGATE.com also reported.

Goodbye. Look, the woke Left takes care of their own. I’m sure these pro-crime staffers will find employment at the various soft-on-crime non-profit groups that riddle the country.