Liberal Senator's Dismissal of Link Between Mental Health and Mass Shootings Gives Dems' Game Plan Away

They love to talk about the issue but don’t want to solve it. That’s typical DC antics for you. That’s the political class and it cuts both ways. There was a tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas yesterday afternoon. Nineteen students were killed along with two teachers. Salvador Ramos, 18, who committed this evil act was killed by a Border Patrol agent. Uvalde is a small border city. RIGHT NOW, we don’t know much about Ramos. He had no criminal history or had a mental health adjudication citation which would have prevented him from buying his two long guns. That could all change in the coming days as more details are revealed. If there is a mental health issue, then don’t be shocked. If there is none, then this is one of the rare instances where a mass shooter did not exhibit some form of mental illness. This isn’t just some National Rifle Association talking point. Left-wing publication Mother Jones analyzed mass shootings spanning decades and noted mental health is very much the common thread with the perpetrators. This isn’t a new piece either. Mother Jones published this back in 2012 after the Aurora shooting:

What few people realize is just how many times this has happened, before and since. Mass shootings generate sensational media coverage, yet most media have failed to connect the dots with regard to mental health. It is a crucial factor in these events, as our in-depth investigation into mass shootings at Mother Jones shows. After another young man unleashed horror inside a Colorado movie theater this July, we set out to track mass shootings in the United States over the last 30 years. We identified and analyzed 62 of them—25 in the last seven years alone. Nearly 80 percent of the perpetrators in these 62 cases obtained their weapons legally. Acute paranoia, delusions, and depression were rampant among them, with at least 36 of the killers committing suicide on or near the scene. Seven others died in police shootouts they had little hope of surviving (a.k.a. “suicide by cop”). And according to additional research we completed recently, at least 38 of them displayed signs of possible mental health problems prior to the killings.

The thing is the Democrats don’t want to talk about mental health. They want to establish universal background checks, the foundation for a gun registry, which will then be used to confiscate people’s property. Then, they can talk about mental health. Once we shred the Bill of Rights, then we can talk about mental health. They don’t want to work on any policies that actually tackle the problem because there’s no benefit to them. There’s no expansion of government power. There’s no chipping away at the Constitution. Yet, they sure can fill the campaign war chests by slamming pro-civil rights members of Congress and going on anti-gun tirades.

It's why Sen. Chris Murphy’s (D-CT) response is so predictable.

NBC News: Senator Murphy spoke to reporters as he walked off the Senate floor, saying, "spare me the bullshit about mental illness. We don't have any more mental illness than any other country in the world." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 24, 2022

I don’t want to talk about the real problem or its solution because then I have no soapbox.

So, Jared Lee Loughner, Adam Lanza, James Holmes, and Aaron Alexis (Navy Yard shooter) were all beacons of peak mental health, senator. The data doesn’t lie. Even your fellow liberals know that we have a mental health crisis here. It’s you who doesn’t want to admit it or talk about it when it comes to these senseless tragedies. It’s always how can we punish the law-abiding populace.