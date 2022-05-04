The Two Words That Now Describe the White House Correspondents Dinner

We all knew this was going to happen. There were hordes of liberal elitists at the White House Correspondents Dinner on April 30. Sure, you had to download an app to load your medical documents, which was super creepy. Sure, you needed to get vaccinated, boosted, and show proof of your shots for entry. Is this Washington DC or Checkpoint Charlie?

You had to file more paperwork to attend this dinner than filing your taxes. And for what? We all know the COVID vaccine does not prevent transmission. You can still get it.

In that regard, the COVID vaccine is like the flu shot that's available every year. It prevents you from serious illness, maybe death, but you can still get it. That's life. Get used to it. COVID is endemic. Welcome to the new normal—and let's get back on with our lives.

The people who attended this dinner peddled so much fear porn that our nerves for stimulation are now shot and for good reason—it was all about control. We're done. And evidently, they're done too. So, are we shocked that this dinner has become a full-blown superspreader event? We all knew the dominos would fall once ABC News' Jon Karl fell ill. More have fallen (via CNN):

JUST IN ?? Reporters and staffers from CNN, ABC News, NBC News, CBS News, Politico, and other participating news organizations have tested positive for the Covid-19 after White House Correspondents Dinner weekend, CNN reported — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 4, 2022

MORE: According to CNN, ABC's Jon Karl, who shook hands with President Biden and who sat next to Kim Kardashian, has fallen ill. — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 4, 2022

Trevor Noah joked about the event becoming a superspreader — and now the cases are rolling in. The annual White House Correspondents Dinner, along with the festivities held in the days before and after it, have led to the inevitable spread of Covid. In the days since WHCD weekend, reporters and staffers from CNN, ABC News, NBC News, CBS News, Politico, and other participating news organizations have tested positive for the virus. Most notably, ABC's Jon Karl, who shook hands with President Biden and who sat next to Kim Kardashian, has fallen ill, as Politico's Maxwell Tani first reported. There is no exact data to indicate precisely how many people have caught the virus from the weekend. But, anecdotally speaking, much of Tuesday afternoon seemed to consist of attendees trading text messages and emails about colleagues and friends and people they had seen who had tested positive. That's almost certainly going to continue in the days ahead...

Also, some of these jokes did not age well at all, Mr. Biden (via Variety):

Although White House Correspondents’ Dinner host Trevor Noah is used to delivering political comedy every night on “The Daily Show,” President Joe Biden debuted a surprisingly witty comedy set during the April 30 event in Washington D.C. Biden poked fun at journalists, Republicans, Rudy Giuliani and even himself, but he delivered some of his biggest laughs while roasting Fox News. “I know there are questions about whether we should gather here tonight, because of COVID,” Biden said. “Well, we’re here to show the country that we’re getting through this pandemic. Plus, everyone had to prove they’re fully vaccinated and boosted. So if you’re home watching this, and you’re wondering how to do that, just contact your favorite Fox News reporter. They’re all here, vaccinated and boosted. All of them.”

Biden was placed in danger. FOR MONTHS, these were the people who said to stay inside forever, get the shot, get boosted, stay away from people, avoid holiday gatherings, avoid travel, avoid human interaction, and everyone who did the opposite was pretty much guilty of murder. "They're selfish." "They're anti-science Trumpies." The list of smears and hysterics goes on and on. And now look at them. Give it time. The left and their allies will always be left bloody and broken by their own rules. No one cares about these people—truly. We all hate them. And I'd be shocked if we know the real figure. I bet it's high. Maybe the DHS' new disinformation secret police wing can find out for us.

The bright spot here is maybe this dinner will be the killing joke regarding the vaccine. Hell, it might be the death knell for its advocacy. The very people who wanted all of us to get jabbed, even little kiddies, all still got it at this elitist dinner.