Are You Kidding Me? Bail Conditions for South Carolina Mall Shooting Suspect Are Absolutely Nuts

New York City isn’t the only area that saw a mass shooting. There was one at a shopping mall in Columbia, South Carolina over the weekend. Fourteen people were injured in the incident. Luckily, no one died. Yet, this story is also about to be buried by the liberal media after a few days. The suspect that was arrested was black. We all know the liberal media rules for mass shootings. Flood the zone with endless coverage if the suspect is a white male, but slowly bury it if the suspect is nonwhite. The latter is subject to change in certain situations. When Noah Green attacked the US Capitol in April of 2021, killed a police officer, and was revealed to be a Nation of Islam follower, the media quickly smothered the story. By the end of the week, watch this story fade into the ether. What could keep it alive is the ridiculous bail condition that was agreed upon for the South Carolina mall shooting. The suspect is out on a $25,000 bond and he can still—get this—return to his day job if he wears a monitoring bracelet. You cannot make this up (via Fox News):

A South Carolina judge set a $25,000 bond for a suspect in a mall shooting on Saturday that left 14 people injured, according to the Columbia Police Department. Jewayne Price, 22, will be on house arrest but allowed to travel to and from work while wearing an ankle monitor if he posts bond. He was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and could face additional charges after the prosecutor reviews evidence. Price is one of three people who were detained by law enforcement following the shooting. The other two adults males were released after police determined they weren't involved. "We don’t believe this was random," Columbia Police Chief W.H. "Skip" Holbrook said at a news conference. "We believe they knew each other and something led to the gunfire." Evidence collected at the scene indicates at least three people displayed guns and two firearms were used, according to police.

am I missing something or is this absolutely nuts? https://t.co/KKiT3d4oZQ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 17, 2022

He can still go to work. What is this? What is going on? Is this justice in Biden’s America. Also, what employer would want to keep a shooting suspect on the payroll?