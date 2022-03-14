Officer Who Used Justified Lethal Force Against Wannabe Killer Ma'Khia Bryant Cleared of Wrongdoing

This took way too long but the Ohio police officer who used justifiable lethal force to stop a wannabe killer, Ma’Khia Bryant, has been cleared of wrongdoing. The incident occurred in April of 2021. The late 16-year-old Bryant is caught trying to stab and kill another person. It’s clear-cut. Not even CNN could come up with some woke nonsense regarding this officer-involved shooting. Chris Cuomo, who has since been fired for other infractions, and Don Lemon had a lengthy back-and-forth about how this shooting was justified. To their credit, they also noted how it’s abjectly stupid for the officer to aim for the extremities. These are low percentage targets. In a crowd, you don’t want to take that risk (via Newsbusters):

Lemon, who normally railed against the police, built off of Cuomo by explaining how difficult it was for cops who arrive at scenes that are pure chaos and told off the peanut gallery:

When they roll up on the scene, they see people tussling around. Someone has a knife. And their job is to protect and serve. Every life on that scene. And if they see someone who is in the process of taking a life, what is that decision, what decision do they have to make?

And I that people say, “Well, you can do this you can do that.” Tasers don't work the way guns work.

Imagining the woman who was on the verge of being stabbed was his “sister, niece, wife,” Lemon argued that the cop was right to protect a life by taking one. “And if someone is trying to take a life, on that scene, do you protect the life of the person trying to take the life, or do you protect the life of the person whose life is in imminent danger at that point,” he rhetorically asked.

Adding: “That at a certain distance, a stabbing, a knife, can be much more lethal than a bullet. And especially if you get stabbed in the artery, in the temple, somewhere that you're going to bleed out.”

Later in the conversation, Cuomo seemed to hint that he agreed with one woman he spoke to who questioned where the parents were, and why did the father get involved in the fight when the cops showed up:

An older woman of color said to me, I was like, “man, this is really hard.” The piece of tape where the guy says what he says, “you shot my baby.” She goes, “shame on him.” I said, “why? He just lost a family member, I don't know if it's his kid or whatever it was.” And the response was, “he came running out of that house. Why didn't he stop it? What were they doing? Why didn't he stop it? Why did the police have to come and control that situation? Why didn't he?”