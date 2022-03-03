Oh, So That's Why a Texas Teacher Had to Resign

She sounds like a big burst of sunshine, huh? Oh, you haven’t heard the tape. Well, let’s put it this way—we all knew that some in liberal America were never going to get the message that the pandemic is over. Even when the Democratic Party, the media, and the so-called medical experts all but declare the pandemic is over—there will be the stragglers. These are the folks who are like the Japanese soldiers who still thought World War II was raging long after we nuked Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The mask mandates are over. It’s done. Yet, the COVID crowd is still scared. So, scared that they want those who want to get on with their lives—normal people—to get COVID and die. Dana Loesch wrote about it. It was all caught on video, which led to this teacher in Texas being offered the opportunity to resign:

A Colleyville Middle School teacher identified by school parents as Lisa Grimes was captured on camera saying that political opposition to the COVID vaccine prolonged the pandemic and and added “those conservative Christians … they need to die …. they need to get COVID and die.” The video was provided by a family of the school who asked to not be identified at this time.

Here's what she said in full:





“We have a political system that will not allow us to [inaudible] so we’re vaccinating like the flu … which is, you know … get the flu vaccine if you want but you can’t — don’t ‘tread on me.’ [crosstalk] But it’s too late. It would have had to have been immediate. If we would have done it immediately, it’d already be gone. That’s what’s frustrating. The rest of my life is impacted because of politics? Because of conservative Christian crap? [crosstalk] I’m telling you, those conservative Christians … they need to die … they need to get covid and die.”

What I love is how these people still think that COVID has a mortality rate of 25 percent or higher. It’s not a superbug. It has a 99 percent-plus survival rate. Over a third of the country probably contracted the virus. That number will rise as COVID is now endemic. As with cold and flu season, there will be spikes and luckily, we have therapeutics and vaccines to prevent severe illness and death. Can you still get COVID even after you get vaccinated? You sure as hell can. It’s like the flu vaccine. You can still get infected. It’s just something we all must live with. Some people are living with it better than others as you can tell.