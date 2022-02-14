Amid the Canadian Trucker Protests, The Left Has Found the New 'F' Word...And It's Laughably Pathetic

I guess we should have expected this to happen. COVID is over. The pandemic is over. The arsenal to combat it or deal with its symptoms is substantial. It’s endemic. Natural immunity is a real thing. It has a 99-plus percent survival rate. It’s time to end ALL the mandates. No more masks. No insane and creepy obsession with penetrating the masses with the COVID vaccine. Enough. The truckers in Canada get it. They were cleared off the Ambassador Bridge during the Super Bowl yesterday, but they’re still honking in Ottawa.

In the US, there’s a freedom convoy revving up here as well. The destination being Washington DC. This is about freedom and civil rights. The Left cannot manufacture anymore COVID panic porn. We’re all desensitized. We’re also sick of it. Most if not all the panic scenarios never came to fruition. Most if not all the so-called advice was science fiction. So, with no place to go, the Left says the quiet part out loud regarding their true agenda. They’re attacking freedom. It’s their new “F” word (via CBC):

The state broadcaster is now trying to stigmatize the word "freedom" and suggest it is racist to proclaim it.



This is becoming cartoonish. https://t.co/hk8E7rBMTh — Stuart Parker (@stuartlosaltos) February 14, 2022

For many, freedom is a malleable term — one that's open to interpretation. That flexibility, in part, has fuelled its growth among certain groups, said Barbara Perry, director of the Centre on Hate, Bias and Extremism at the Oshawa-based Ontario Tech University. "It is a term that has resonated…. You can define it and understand it and sort of manipulate it in a way that makes sense to you and is useful to you, depending on your perspective," she told Cross Country Checkup. It's also a term that has thrived among far-right groups, said Perry, one of a number of experts who say the presence of far-right groups in Canada is growing. […] Evan Balgord, executive director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, says the way many protesters frame their calls for freedom renders the word meaningless — and what they're really asking for is a shift in government policy that could potentially have a negative impact on others. "When they're yelling they care so much about their freedom, they're taking freedoms away from other people who don't have the same kind of agency and choice that they do," he said. […] To see the word freedom bandied about as part of these protests points to a broader circulation of what Elisabeth Anker calls "violent" forms of freedom. "Freedom is a slippery concept," said Anker, an associate professor of political science at George Washington University and author of Ugly Freedoms, which examines the history of how freedom, as a concept, has been used in American society. "On the far right, [individual freedom] is often translated into somebody who refuses to be bound by norms of equality, treating all people equally or norms to remedy inequality, whether that's trying to remedy racial discrimination or gender discrimination."

What in the fresh hell is this? Again, it’s not shocking that they perverted the word. Everything the Left touches dies, but all this ‘woke’ nonsense obviously is aimed at curbing freedom and being all-around normal in society. What’s best is that it’s again the college-educate whites peddling the most insane concepts that no one will accept. To drown out all this crap, just keep honking fellas. Also, no one thinks like this. That’s the beauty of freedom. You can outright ignore these mentally ill degenerates.