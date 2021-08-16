Saigon II: New Video Shows Total Mayhem At Kabul Airport

Joe Biden is AWOL. He probably doesn’t even know what’s going on right now. He’s chilling at Camp David. He’s enjoying his ice cream and certainly not going to address the country even as Afghanistan has fallen to the Taliban again. Biden was wrong about foreign policy again. Shocker. And now, there’s a mad scramble to get out from…everyone. It’s been a hellacious week for the Biden administration, especially its foreign policy crew.

US Embassy staff are preparing to leave, but it’s not an evacuation.

We’re withdrawing from the country…by redeploying 3-5,000 troops again.

These were the lines they came up with, and they thought it would sell. Nope, not even the liberal media could rationalize this. This is a total and complete fiasco. Taliban now have US military equipment in their possession. You saw videos of the weapons caches the Taliban control now. You’d think a planned withdrawal would come with instructions to destroy weapons and technology we couldn’t take back. And on top of this, we sent a message that the only way to get out of the grip of the Taliban is through Hamid Karzai airport in Kabul. Everyone who was still able to walk and wanted to leave was probably moving as fast as they could to get to the capital to have some hope of catching a flight out of the country. Alas, the Saigon parallel. Let’s go back to July 8 (via White House):

[REPORTER]: Mr. President, some Vietnamese veterans see echoes of their experience in this withdrawal in Afghanistan. Do you see any parallels between this withdrawal and what happened in Vietnam, with some people feeling — THE PRESIDENT [Biden]: None whatsoever. Zero. What you had is — you had entire brigades breaking through the gates of our embassy — six, if I’m not mistaken. The Taliban is not the south — the North Vietnamese army. They’re not — they’re not remotely comparable in terms of capability. There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of a embassy in the — of the United States from Afghanistan. It is not at all comparable.

Not so sure about that, Joe:

Kabul airport this morning pic.twitter.com/9ku3tNHgwL — Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) August 16, 2021

Desperate situation unfolding at #Kabul airport this morning. pic.twitter.com/JlAWtTHPBy — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) August 16, 2021

Another day begins in Kabul, a sea of people rushing into the Kabul airport terminal. #AFG pic.twitter.com/UekpGJ2MWd — Jawad Sukhanyar (@JawadSukhanyar) August 16, 2021

NOW - Chaos at #Kabul airport: Hundreds want to leave Afghanistan and are panicking. Gunshots can be heard.pic.twitter.com/JW1jHRgcIq — Disclose.tv ?? (@disclosetv) August 15, 2021

Lots of bursts of gunfire near Kabul airport this am. The Taliban have set up many checkpoints in the area. Reports they are taking potshots at aircraft. Aggressive posture from Taliban. Chaos — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 16, 2021

This is hard to watch.



People can be seen falling to their death from an airplane taking off from Kabul airport. pic.twitter.com/2N5A2i7rpr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 16, 2021

This is your fault. You could have renegotiated things here. Every administration has done this, and be prepared to be laughed out of the room if you try to blame Trump and how he tied your people’s hands on this—no. I’m sure some generals gave you the threat assessment of leaving too hastily which you ignored. This could potentially become a total nightmare for the Biden White House as more people will swarm the airport and desperation sets in; just be prepared for things to get ugly. Let’s hope the thousands of troops we redeployed can keep order until all our people are out.