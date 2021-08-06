One Industry Has Taken a Massive Hit…And It’s Not Coal Jobs for Once

During Obama’s second term, his administration executed what arguably was a regional genocide against rural America. The Clean Power Plan which sought to cut our carbon emissions by around 25-30 percent from 2005 levels pretty much put every state that didn’t vote for him in 2012 in the crosshairs. This was Obama’s war on coal. The projections were dismal. Some 125,000 jobs were slated to be gutted, with economic losses totaling around $650 billion. And it wasn’t just Republicans who got pinched by this policy. Fixed-income seniors would have their home budgets nuked with the spikes in energy costs. Families would see huge electric bills. It was madness. Luckily, Trump stopped the bleeding, but the damage was done. Yet, in June, an Arizona Republic reporter noted that journalism jobs have vanished more quickly than those in the coal industry. Twitchy had it first. It’s a bit of old news but something to rehash as Joe Biden decides to ignore the Supreme Court on the eviction moratorium, inflation skyrockets, and Congress plans to spend trillions of nonsensical liberal action items.

Journalism jobs have disappeared faster than coal miners, according to the Department of Labor. https://t.co/0KhhkbbZWk — Rebekah Sanders ?? (@RebekahLSanders) June 25, 2021

Crappy days are here again, but at least one of the key allies for Democrats are losing their jobs.

Is it sad when people lose their jobs? Yes, but reporters intentionally lie to protect their Democratic Party overlords. Folks, instead of asking Biden questions these clowns ooze over what flavor ice cream this dementia-ridden president slobbers over while on the road. They ignore Hunter Biden’s shady business deals which include his father. They dismiss the sexual assault allegation lobbed against him. They’re Democratic operatives. We all know this, so you don’t have to feel bad.