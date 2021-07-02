No Kidding: CDC Tells Parents They Shouldn't Let Their Diarrhea-Infected Kids Swim in the Pool

What is going on here? Who in their right mind thinks this is a good idea? What parent will allow this activity to continue if this happens to their child? And of course, we have the experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention telling us what we already know: if your kid has a massive diarrhea in the pool, he should probably not continue to swim in it.

“Don’t swim or let your kids swim if sick with diarrhea. One person with diarrhea can contaminate the entire pool. Learn more ways to keep you and those you care about healthy,” says the CDC.

Yeah, no kidding. Oh, I mean—they had a whole page devoted to this crap:

Tiny amounts of poop are rinsed off swimmers’ bottoms as they swim through the water. If someone with infectious diarrhea (which can contain up to one billion germs) gets in recreational water, germs can be washed off their bottom and contaminate the water. These germs can make someone else sick if they swallow even a small amount of contaminated water. In public pools, water playgrounds, and hot tubs, disinfection of the water (with chlorine or bromine) and filtration work together to help kill germs. Chlorine and bromine kill most germs within minutes, and filters remove debris (e.g., leaves, sticks), which use up the needed chlorine or bromine. Swimmers may still be exposed to germs during the time it takes for the chlorine or bromine to the kill germs or for the water to be recycled through filters. And certain germs, like Crypto, can stay alive for days, even in pools with proper filtration and disinfection. Many facilities use one filtration system for multiple pools, which causes water from multiple pools to mix. This means germs from one person’s body could contaminate the water in multiple pools.

Regarding prevention, the CDC had to list things like don’t poop in the water or swallow it. Hey, with kids being left in hot cars, I guess you must cover everything, right? It’s still ridiculous. Who lets their kids swim in crap-infested pool or allow their kids who are totally loaded with diarrhea to go anywhere near the water? I guess since the CDC mucked things up on COVID and mask-wearing, we’re out of patience with their advice. It would have been nice if the CDC hauled ass on telling us we didn’t need to wear masks post-vaccination, which was another thing everyone knew.