History Erased: Theodore Roosevelt Statue Outside NYC's Natural History Museum to Be Removed

I know New York City has a ton of problems. Education standards have dropped. There's an impending pension crisis. And, of course, crime has spiked. It's why Eric Adams, a former police officer, is about to clinch the Democratic nomination for mayor despite a lot of social media buzz around other candidates, like Andrew Yang.

Adams focused on enhancing public safety. It's not exactly a throwback to the hell hole days of the 1970s and 80s, but it's trending in that direction. And on top of all of this, the American Museum of Natural History has decided to remove the statue of President Theodore Roosevelt off the premises. And everyone said that these woke agents were only going after the Confederate statues (via NYT):

After more than a year of talk, it’s official: The Theodore Roosevelt statue in front of the American Museum of Natural History is coming down. The New York City Public Design Commission voted unanimously at a public meeting on Monday to relocate the statue by long-term loan to a cultural institution dedicated to the life and legacy of the former president. (No institution has been designated yet, and discussions about its ultimate destination are ongoing.) The vote follows years of protest and adverse public reaction over the statue as a symbol of colonialism, largely because of the Native American and African men who are depicted flanking Roosevelt on a horse. Those objections led the museum in June 2020 to propose removing the statue. New York City, which owns the building and property, agreed to the suggestion, and Mayor Bill de Blasio expressed his support. In 2017, a mayoral commission set up to review city art, monuments and markers had considered historical research about the statue but could not reach a consensus on removing it. So, in a way, could you make an argument that Teddy was just too white, too American, too patriotic, and simply too awesome to stay at the museum. Since we’re in the era of reboots regarding entertainment, I think it’s safe to say that a reboot of ‘Night at the Museum’ is not in the works. No Teddy? It doesn’t work. Also, there’s no Robin Williams who has since passed away.

A statue of a past US president is going to rot in some storage space because some liberal, probably a white college-educated type, had way too much time on their hands and decided to engage in the erasure of history to satisfy some academic itch. No one cared about the statue. Also, the people on social media are not real society.

I remember when Confederate statues were targeted that some folks said, who cares if they go? Well, here's why you cannot cave to the progressive mob on these issues. Whether we like it or not, the Civil War happened. And the Confederate States of America is part of American history. To establish something fraudulent, you must erase the existing order. By diluting history, these 1619-types can perpetuate their academic fraud as fact, and the media will happily go along to disseminate the lies because that's what they do. It's a low-intensity cultural revolution. It's not quite Mao, but it's a covert attempt at it.