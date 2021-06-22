Well, That’s Not the Retirement Message Some Employees Were Expecting from a Diversity Consultant Firm

Well, imagine you devoted countless years to a company only to have some diversity consultant tell you they couldn’t wait until you got the hell out of there. Oh, better yet—tell these people that your facing ageism more than racism and hope they could draft some proposal to ameliorate that issue only to have this firm wish you were to get the hell out of there because you’re clogging the spot for younger, more woke employees. The only “ism” that matters is racism while other forms of discrimination are placed on a graduated scale. This isn’t shocking given how liberals do that to…everything to fit their narrative. They infamously do that with the Bill of Rights. You’ve seen it. The First Amendment is more important than the Second Amendment while failing to see that all of them are equally important to maintaining liberty. Even in diversity promotion, the whole thing is a mess (via Daily Wire):

A wealthy, 1.5%-black town of 70,000 in Illinois shelled out $31,000 to a diversity consultant, which recommended more diversity initiatives even though its survey showed few employees perceived problems, and some thought there was already too much time spent on the topic.

The employees said they were more likely to face age discrimination than race discrimination. The consultant said it was a good thing that older employees would retire soon since they could be replaced with younger workers who were less likely to be racist.

On September 9, the Village of Arlington Heights, Illinois, signed a contract with The Kaleidoscope Group, a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) firm. Five months later, the firm released 15 recommendations for the Village to create a more DEI-friendly workplace.

The first recommendation called on the Village to “develop and implement a strategy for more diverse and inclusive recruitment in order to improve diverse representation for the Village.” The consulting firm says the “benchmark goal” for “diverse representation” could be “achieving parity in terms of diverse representation in Village government as compared to the community of Arlington Heights.”

[…]

The report goes on to say that “‘being diverse’ does not mean racially matching the Village workforce with the racial and ethnic demographics of the community,” and suggests that “Rather than merely seeking to reflect the current demographics of the Arlington Heights community, the Village takes advantage of the opportunity to reflect the community you want to be in the future.”

[…]

“In terms of diversity and inclusion, this personnel situation creates an opportunity to attract a new and different talent pool that may also introduce generational diversity to the Village workforce,” the report reads. “There are 2 advantages to this: first, younger generations of workers are likely more attuned to inclusion in the workplace … Second, there is an opportunity to develop a recruitment and retention strategy for Millennial and young generation employees without increasing the overall number of positions or creating an undesired budget impact for the Village.”

The Kaleidoscope Group has worked with some of the most notably “woke” corporations such as Coca-Cola and Deloitte, as well as Northrop Grumman, Discover, McDonald’s, Progressive, and Comcast.