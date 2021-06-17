Ex-NYPD Police Commissioner Knows Why New York Is a Crime-Ridden Hell Hole

Crime is spiking in New York City. It may not be as bad as the 1980s or early 1990s, but it’s trending back in that direction. Some might remember that New York City had over 2,000 homicides before Rudy Giuliani came in and cleaned it up. Then, Bill de Blasio, the Democrats’ left-wing swing, and their penchant for trashing law and order ruined everything. The NYPD has since been hamstrung and denigrated by the public due to the city’s politician’s embracing woke leftism. It’s led to disastrous results. One policy that’s caused the spike is how the 'Big Apple' tweaked its bail laws. Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton zeroed in on why he thinks this legislation is ground zero for the crime surge (via NY Post):

New York City crime is surging after decades on the decline because of “disastrous” liberal criminal justice reforms, former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton said Sunday. “They passed a series of criminal justice reform laws and bail reform that have proven disastrous,” Bratton told host John Catsimatidis on WABC Radio’s “The Cats Roundtable.” Shootings have soared across the five boroughs by nearly 70 percent so far in 2021, according to recent NYPD figures. Murders have risen nearly 12 percent so far this year, too, but compared to 2019, that figure rockets to nearly 50 percent, according to NYPD.

I mean, have you seen this bill in action? Of course, you have. The endless stream of people who have assaulted people in broad daylight, go to jail, and are released hours later. There’s no deterrent, and it’s only going to get worse given that all the mayoral candidates this year want to make the city an even bigger sanctuary of illegal aliens. When you shield criminal aliens and want to give them free stuff, chances are you’re probably not going to nix the ‘no cash’ bail laws either.