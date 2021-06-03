Donald Trump

Why Kyrsten Sinema Is the Silent MVP in Killing the January 6 Commission Circus

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Jun 03, 2021 1:25 PM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) was already a target for the far Left concerning her support for keeping the filibuster. Now, her stance on the Capitol Hill riot could generate even more fury from the Democratic Party’s increasingly violent, vocal, and radical base. yes, she supported the creation of a commission to investigate the riot that occurred on January 6, but she didn’t vote for it. She didn’t vote against it either. She was AWOL. She missed the vote. Why? Well, she doesn’t have a good reason for that either. Liberal site Raw Story has more on her disappearing act during the key procedural vote. And this comes after she came out in favor of the commission:

When The Arizona Republic asked Sinema's office why she had missed the vote, they reportedly did not offer a justification.

"Sinema's spokesperson, Hannah Hurley, did not immediately respond to The Arizona Republic's request for comment. Later in the day, she noted Sinema's support of the legislation 'and has said so publicly, and she will be entering into the Congressional record that she would've voted yes.' Hurley declined to explain why Sinema had missed the vote," the newspaper reported.

She caught hell for this at home in various local papers (via Arizona Republic):

“Does anyone know why @kyrstensinema skipped the vote on the Jan 6th commission and bailed on her much-hyped push to bring in the magical 10 R votes to break a filibuster,” progressive activist Kai Newkirk wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the week, Sinema joined Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in urging their GOP colleagues to work with Democrats to advance the Jan. 6 legislation. Their plea came as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., asked his members to stand against it. 

"We implore our Senate Republican colleagues to work with us to find a path forward on a commission to examine the events of January 6th,” the statement said.

Frankly, I don’t really care if Sinema was AWOL; it’s just a fact that she was. She beats to her own drum and she is not a lackey of Schumer that’s for sure. I wanted Martha McSally to beat Sinema, though I knew the former was not a great candidate, as far as Democrats go—Sinema is okay. She’s been a rock so far on keeping the filibuster that will surely kill the Democrats’ hope for passing their election overhaul bill. Oh, and Joe Manchin isn’t on board either, so right now—it’s heading for legislative death. 

I don’t care that the commission was 50-50 Democratic-Republican. It would have been another circus act whose goal was not the truth. It was to attack Donald Trump again and distract us from the various crises engulfing the Biden administration, not the least being the fiasco on the border. Sinema is the silent MVP here. She killed this commission. The local press in Arizona knows it as well. Good on her is all I can say.  

