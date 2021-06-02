coronavirus

You Seem Stable: One Tweet That Shows the Liberal Evolution and Meltdown over Mask-Wearing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Jun 02, 2021 1:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

It was deleted, but as Siraj Hashmi says, "The list comes for all." It perfectly captures the liberal freak-out over COVID, masks, and how these people are and have been unstable since the dawn of time. We can take our masks off. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the fully vaccinated can rip them off. The pandemic is over here. The vaccines continue to roll. We've certainly reached herd immunity in some parts of the country. 

As Florida and Texas have reopened, there have been no COVID spikes. The ruse is over. So, the CDC rushes to tweak its protocols and suddenly, it's now the Left who are anti-science. The experts say we can start taking masks off and liberal America responds with "we're going to wear ours forever because of…science." 

Yikes. 

Hashmi found Tara Haelle, a science journalist, who wrote, "Notice: if I see you in a public indoor space not wearing a mask, I'm, judging you. I don't know if you're vaccinated. I assume you're not, that you're inconsiderate about others' peace of mind and that you don’t care about protecting my family (and I don’t give a damn what the CDC says)."

Well, you seem stable. The judging part is not shocking as liberals do that all the time. The condescension is not shocking either. Liberals wouldn't be…liberal without that characteristic. The "I don't give a damn what the CDC says" is just the best part. The experts are loosening the lockdown regime and liberals think the world is ending. If you're vaccinated, who cares if you're next to someone who's not? You don't spread the virus and you're protected from it. Second, and most importantly, calm down.

Masks becoming political statements is not a good thing; that's what I was told. Well, what the hell is this, then? 

Give it time, the boomerang will always smack liberals in the mouth, especially when they virtue signal, which is what they do all the time. 

