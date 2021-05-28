Why a Couple of Yankee Fans Were Ejected Last Night...And Yes, Trump Is Somewhat Involved.

If you say ‘Trump won’ at Yankee Stadium, you’ll get booted. Okay, maybe not saying out loud, but making an awesome banner and then displaying it will get you ejected. That’s what happened last night. Two men proudly displayed the banner which drew boos and an escort from the premises by security with help from New York’s finest (via NY Post):

Fans at Yankee Stadium drop a giant “Trump Won” sign.pic.twitter.com/FMFok7zpvS — The Election Wizard (@Wizard_Predicts) May 28, 2021

Two men were escorted out of Yankee Stadium Thursday – one of them apparently in cuffs – after they hung a large pro-Trump banner from the second deck. Video and photos show two men unveiling a “Trump Won Save America” flag on the first-base side of the stadium which prompted a Bronx cheer of boos from many in the crowd. At one point, someone on the deck below jumps up, apparently trying to pull down the banner during the second game of a doubleheader between the Yankees and Blue Jays. The two men appear to be struggling over the flag with a security guard in pictures taken by a photographer from the Post.

If there’s any consolation here, it’s that the Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3. Look, the election funny business is never going away. The media is sure not helping with their condescending attitude towards the whole situation. Yes, Joe Biden is president. I threw up in my mouth a little writing that by the way. He’s president but people are going to think whatever they want. The liberal media seems stunned and immensely annoyed that we don’t have to listen to them on anything and most don’t either way. They lie pervasively and it got increasingly worse post-2016. We don’t have to think like you people. Isn’t that great.