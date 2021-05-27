It's Stunning Who Led the Charge to Screw Israel Out of an Aid Package

Okay, it's not shocking, and this story died when it became increasingly clear that Democrats who hate Israel had no chance of blocking a $735 million aid package that was greenlit by Joe Biden. Right now, there is a fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. Hamas has spent the better part of a month firing thousands of rockets into Israel from Gaza. This won't last. There's going to be another war because Hamas is a group of genocidal terrorists who must destroy Israel. That's the side Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), her squad, and others have sided with over the past couple of weeks. So, it's no shock she was the starting quarterback in this symbolic effort to block the aid package last week (via The Hill):

A group of progressive House Democrats led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) introduced a resolution…aimed at blocking a $735 million arms sale to Israel. The resolution is largely symbolic as Democratic leaders who support the sale are unlikely to give the legislation a vote and the window for lawmakers to force a vote to block the sale closes in a couple of days. But the effort underscores the growing divide among Democrats on Israel as a bloody crisis in Gaza continues. “For decades, the U.S. has sold billions of dollars in weaponry to Israel without ever requiring them to respect basic Palestinian rights. In so doing, we have directly contributed to the death, displacement and disenfranchisement of millions,” Ocasio-Cortez in a statement announcing the resolution of disapproval. “At a time when so many, including President Biden, support a ceasefire, we should not be sending ‘direct attack’ weaponry to Prime Minister Netanyahu to prolong this violence.”

It's a bit jarring to see how quickly the progressive base has poisoned the well for Democrats when it comes to supporting the only true democracy in the Middle East. There are no equal sides in this debate. There's Israel and a band of murderous terrorists. Terrorists don't have legitimate concerns. Hamas certainly doesn't as their main gripe is that Jewish people and the state of Israel exist. How can you reason with that? You can't. And for Democrats to just cave to those who side with radical Islamic terrorism may not be shocking in some regards but on this, the pace surely has been. This was one of the few issues where Democrats and Republicans came together. Now, a Democrat merely saying "I support Israel" brings hellfire and potential primary challenges. Luckily, this aid package is going through no matter what. Biden isn't budging.