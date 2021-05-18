Israel

Democrats' Division on Israel Highlighted in Fight Over Arms Sale. Here's What Some Want To Do.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
May 18, 2021
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

If it’s not gun control, the other issue that has become a more controversial topic among Democrats is Israel. As the party’s base has become more ‘woke’ and radical, Israel has become more of the enemy in the eyes of the far left. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) are the faces of this shift concerning America’s support for the only democracy in the Middle East within the Democratic Party. These gals have worked overtime to ensure that Hamas’ point of view is heard on the Hill. Palestine is not a real country, and they already have a state. It’s called Jordan. Second, this is not a conflict where there’s not much nuance concerning the end goals of the two sides which are also not equal. One is an actual country, the other is an evil group of radical Islamic terrorists who should be wiped off the face of the Earth. 

Hamas has fired thousands of rockets into Israel. The Iron Dome has kept the civilian casualties at a minimum. Yet, some House Democrats want to pause the $735 million arms sale Joe Biden approved for Israel. They want to review it. Why? It’s not like Hamas’ feelings towards Israel have changed in years past. They still want to kill as many Israelis as possible. America supports her allies. Israel has a right to defend herself from Islamic terrorists. This isn’t a real debate, folks. 

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) and other Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee want a delay. Yet, this could also be a ploy for a ceasefire, as noted by Vox’s Alex Ward. 

Will they block it? We’ll see.  

