Democrats' Division on Israel Highlighted in Fight Over Arms Sale. Here's What Some Want To Do.

If it’s not gun control, the other issue that has become a more controversial topic among Democrats is Israel. As the party’s base has become more ‘woke’ and radical, Israel has become more of the enemy in the eyes of the far left. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) are the faces of this shift concerning America’s support for the only democracy in the Middle East within the Democratic Party. These gals have worked overtime to ensure that Hamas’ point of view is heard on the Hill. Palestine is not a real country, and they already have a state. It’s called Jordan. Second, this is not a conflict where there’s not much nuance concerning the end goals of the two sides which are also not equal. One is an actual country, the other is an evil group of radical Islamic terrorists who should be wiped off the face of the Earth.

Some HFAC lawmakers were caught off guard over the weekend when they first learned of the sale.

“We're lucky to catch this weapons sale,” a Dem aide who works on the committee told us. “There's zero transparency on HFAC & sensitive deals are regularly approved without scrutiny.” — Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) May 17, 2021

Rep. Meeks expected to send a letter to admin tomorrow calling for arms deal w/ Israel to be delayed, sources tell me & @kylieatwood.



Meeks can’t put formal “hold” on deal at this point in review process. But letter could be pressure point to work towards ceasefire, per source. https://t.co/n4KoxMhT0Y — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) May 18, 2021

#BREAKING: HFAC Chair @RepGregoryMeeks will send a letter to Biden admin in next few days requesting a delay of the sale of $735 million in precision-guided missiles to Israel.



Delay would allow lawmakers to review the sale. Idea received support among HFAC Dems in mtg. https://t.co/jRVrBqMl57 — Alex Ward (@AlexWardVox) May 17, 2021

I asked someone familiar if HFAC Dems are seeking to block the sale.



The goal is to “hold it up for now” and “to give lawmakers a chance to review it and to see how Israel responds in the next few days. Everyone on our side wants a cease fire.” https://t.co/qxwAUHoghq — Alex Ward (@AlexWardVox) May 17, 2021

Hamas has fired thousands of rockets into Israel. The Iron Dome has kept the civilian casualties at a minimum. Yet, some House Democrats want to pause the $735 million arms sale Joe Biden approved for Israel. They want to review it. Why? It’s not like Hamas’ feelings towards Israel have changed in years past. They still want to kill as many Israelis as possible. America supports her allies. Israel has a right to defend herself from Islamic terrorists. This isn’t a real debate, folks.

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) and other Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee want a delay. Yet, this could also be a ploy for a ceasefire, as noted by Vox’s Alex Ward.

Will they block it? We’ll see.