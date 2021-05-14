Will There Be An Ethics Investigation After Eric Swalwell Blew Up at GOP Staffer?

So, will there be an ethics investigation against Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA)? I only ask because Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was subjected to a “verbal assault” because Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) yelled at her yesterday and Speaker Pelosi said there would be an ethics investigation into the matter. AOC and the squad have been giving the Palestinian terrorists a lot of love lately, so yeah—a little yelling was probably warranted. I mean, Ocasio-Cortez and her ilk forced Andrew Yang to cave for saying he stands with the people of Israel who have been under constant rocket attacks by Hamas for days, but whatever.

And Greene is somewhat involved in this kerfuffle with Swalwell since it was one of her aides who was subjected to his wrath about masks. The vaccinated don’t need to wear masks anymore or be socially distant. All of Congress has been vaccinated for weeks, so when Nick Dyer told the California congressman, he didn’t need to wear a mask anymore, he yelled at him.

“You don’t tell me what to f**king do!” he reportedly yelled at the aide. I hope Dyer won’t need psychological help from this terrible verbal assault…because that’s the new standard for liberals nowadays.

Another verbal altercation just happened in the House:



MTG’s spokesman Nick Dyer told @RepSwalwell: “Biden says you can take off your mask”



Swalwell confronted Dyer, got in his face and according to Dyer, said: “You don’t tell me what to fucking do!” — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) May 14, 2021

I saw the altercation but was not close enough to hear Swalwell. — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) May 14, 2021

.@RepSwalwell responds: "No one should be bullied for wearing a mask. So I told the bully what I thought of his order. Predictably, he went speechless. I regret I wasn’t more explicit." https://t.co/hT2iP01fdj — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) May 14, 2021

It comes after Swalwell reportedly lied about Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) hanging up on a police officer during police week.

Swalwell said that Officer Michael Fanone reached out to discuss his experience during the Capitol Hill riot on January 6. Of course, he tweeted this allegation which got over 47,000 retweets on Twitter. The problem is that it’s not true.

I just spoke with a very upset Officer Michael Fanone. It’s #PoliceWeek and for weeks Ofc. Fanone has made multiple requests to talk to @GOPLeader. He wants to show McCarthy what he experienced on 1/6. Today he was hung up on by McCarthy’s staff. RT if Kevin should meet a hero. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 12, 2021

This is not true. Officer Fanone called our office and spoke with our staff who then offered to provide the email address of our director of operations. He was not hung up on. https://t.co/em5RKTp7vq — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) May 12, 2021

Michele Perez Exner, who handles communications for McCarthy said, “Officer Fanone called our office and spoke with our staff who then offered to provide the email address of our director of operations. He was not hung up on.”

What we do know is that this outburst isn’t who we are and Swalwell should be investigated for this heinous verbal assault on an innocent staffer.

Hey, I’m just plying by their rules.