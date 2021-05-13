Michigan Baker: Uh, I Can't Find Help Because Biden's Policies Keeps People From Working

It's common sense. If you pay people more to not work, they won’t go back to work. There’s no incentive, and that’s what’s happening thanks to the policies of Joe Biden. The April jobs report was supposed to have around one million jobs created. It was 266,000. It was trash, but Joe and his crew insisted that missing the mark by over 730,000 was a good thing. Really? If an intercepting missile from your anti-ballistic missile shield missed its target by 200+ miles, is that a success? When you’re explaining, you’re losing. On top of this garbage jobs report, there was the Colonial Pipeline hack that drastically cut off the supply of fuel to parts of the eastern United States. The pipeline is now operational, but gas lines were reported across the region. The bad jobs report, gas lines, and a president who seems aloof. It’s Jimmy Carter 2.0.

Biden and his people say their unemployment benefits policy doesn’t disincentivize work. It does. A University of Chicago study found that 42 percent of those on unemployment are earning more now than when they were working full-time. Gee—I’m sure those people are just eager to get back into the workforce, right? The Wall Street Journal delivered a haymaker to that narrative. And now, we have local businesses telling their side. In Michigan, a baker said that she can’t find workers due to Biden’s policies. Being on unemployment just pays more.





Should there have been unemployment benefits at the start of the COVID pandemic? Yes, of course, but it’s about time we start reopening the country, which is the true relief package for American workers and start easing people off the benefits train. Doubt that would happen; we’re talking about Democrats here. But as long as the government pays nearly half of the people earning unemployment more than they were making full-time, then this recovery won’t be built back better.