BREAKING: Eight People Shot And Killed At FedEx Facility in Indianapolis

Tragedy has struck the city of Indianapolis. Eight people are dead after a mass shooting at a FedEx center. Around 11 PM, local police were summoned after reports of shots being fired at the facility. Police described the initial situation as an active shooter event. Eight people were dead at the scene. The gunman is also deceased after apparently committing suicide. Police said they don’t know if the suspect is an employee of FedEx. A local Holiday Inn is being used as a family reunification site. Right now, authorities are still trying to notify the next of kin and identify the victims (via Indy Star):

Eight people were killed during a mass shooting at the FedEx Ground Plainfield Operations Center late Thursday, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Genae Cook.

The victims were found dead at the scene, Cook said during a briefing after 3 a.m. Friday. The dead had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

"We are being made aware of multiple other people with injuries who have been transported to local hospitals or who have transported themselves to local hospitals," she said.

Four people were transported by ambulance, with one in critical condition with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Three others were transported with various other injuries, according to police. Two people were treated at the scene and released. Multiple others walked into different local hospitals.

"This is a tragedy," Cook said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to 8951 Mirabel Road on a report of shots fired just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they found an "active shooter incident," Cook said. Police believe the alleged shooter has died by suicide. Cook said officials do not believe there is an active threat to the community. It was too early to tell if the gunman was a FedEx employee, Cook said.

No law enforcement officers were injured, she said. Police were still working to make identify the deceased and notify their families.

"It is very heartbreaking ...," Cook said. "The officers responded. They came in. They went in, and they did their job. And a lot of them are trying to face this because this is a sight that no one should ever have to see."

IMPD will work with the Indiana State Police to investigate the shooting and to interview people at the scene and at local hospitals. "This is going to be an investigation that goes on throughout the day," Cook said.

The shooting resulted in the brief closure of Interstate 70, which has since reopened with no access to Ameriplex Parkway. The Indianapolis International Airport can be accessed from both direction, police said.

FedEx released a statement after 1:30 a.m. Friday.

“We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport," the company said. "Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected. We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities.”