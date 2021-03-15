Of Course, Disney Yanked These Fan-Favorites from Their Streaming Service for Being…Problematic

What a mess. Dr. Seuss was given the ax. The Muppets are now white nationalists. And now, the purge of what liberal America finds offensive, which is everything, continues on Disney+. Adults can still view these fan-favorite films, but with the immensely annoying disclaimer about past depictions of certain characters. For the kiddies, however, you’re screwed. They’re not available. Peter Pan, The Aristocrats, Swiss Family Robinson, and Dumbo cannot be viewed because they’re too problematic (via KTLA):

Disney+ has removed several movies, including “Dumbo,” “Peter Pan,” “The Aristocats” and “Swiss Family Robinson” from children’s profiles on its service over negative depictions and stereotypes. The Walt Disney Company had previously placed content warnings on the films for “negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people and cultures” in October. But now, it has removed access to the films by children under 7, according to KTLA sister station WTVO in Rockford, Illinois. Adults with Disney+ accounts can still access the films with the content warnings, which appear on screen for about 10-12 seconds before the unedited content.

The local news station also gave the company’s reasoning for pulling them. Here are a few:

“Peter Pan” (1953): “The film portrays Native people in a stereotypical manner that reflects neither the diversity of Native peoples nor their authentic cultural traditions. It shows them speaking in an unintelligible language and repeatedly refers to them as ‘redskins,’ an offensive term. Peter and the Lost Boys engage in dancing, wearing headdresses and other exaggerated tropes.” “Swiss Family Robinson” (1960): “The pirates who antagonize the Robinson family are portrayed as a stereotypical foreign menace. Many appear in ‘yellow face’ or ‘brown face’ and are costumed in an exaggerated and inaccurate manner with top knot hairstyles, queues, robes and overdone facial make-up and jewelry, reinforcing their barbarism and ‘otherness.’”

Oh, and the Aristocrats is added because the Siamese cat, Shun Gun, “is depicted as a racist caricature of East Asian peoples with exaggerated stereotypical traits such as slanted eyes and buck teeth.”

So, if kids watch this, they’re going to become…racist? Is that the logic here because that’s almost as idiotic as people saying we all smoke cigarettes partially because there are pictures of a camel wearing sunglasses everywhere.