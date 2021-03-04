Why Keith Olbermann Was Set Ablaze by Liberals on Twitter

Yeah, you read that right. We have a story where liberals pounced on former ESPN and MSNBC host Keith Olbermann for his appalling take on Texas reopening and ending its mask mandate. You can see why he’s not with either network anymore. He’s an idiot—and liberals were calling him that and more when he wrote, “Why are we wasting vaccinations on Texas if Texas has decided to join the side of the virus?”

Yeah, if you’ve followed Olbermann, you’d know this is nothing shocking. This is a man utterly unspooled and who willingly peddled some of the most insane takes regarding the media-manufactured lie which was the Russian collusion hoax. Granted, I know many of you haven’t followed Olbermann much. It’s fine. Whatever you were doing that wasn’t this was an infinitely better use of your time. Others and I are forced to suffer through this—but it was interesting to see Democrats swipe back at Olbermann. It was nice to see some liberal writers who I find grating in the extreme call out Olbermann and Michael Moore, who had an equally appalling take on Texas reopening, noting that health and well-being should be positive issues. Another person expressed dismay that wishing death on people for merely living in red states is still seen as an acceptable take.

Why are we wasting vaccinations on Texas if Texas has decided to join the side of the virus? https://t.co/Yn2i7zT8KL — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 3, 2021

Friendly reminder that more Texans voted for Biden in the 2020 election than New Yorkers, you moron. https://t.co/4snUGedefw — Antonio Ruiz-Camacho (@aruizcamacho) March 3, 2021

Tell me you're a douchebag, without telling me you're a douchebag. https://t.co/Ic1ZCT1IoV — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) March 3, 2021

It's truly unreal how many liberals have decided that "it's OK for people who live in red states to die" is a respectable take to share with the world. https://t.co/jURrbd374Y — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) March 3, 2021

People deserve to be safe and healthy no matter who they voted for. Humanity isn’t a partisan value. — Molly Jong-Fast?? (@MollyJongFast) March 3, 2021

This is a good illustration of why I could never watch Olbermann. https://t.co/WOhyhbEjXp — Carl T. Bergstrom (@CT_Bergstrom) March 3, 2021

Well, yeah—wake up and smell the coffee, kiddos. The Left has wished this upon us for years. In fact, a lot of their agenda items, especially those relating to so-called global warming are meant to deliver a dirty bomb to rural America by rendering it jobless and desolate.

So, while I do appreciate these liberals shredding Moore and Olbermann, it doesn’t negate the fact that the reason they can and are tweeting takes like this is because enough of liberal America actually thinks as they do.