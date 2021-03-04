Keith Olbermann

Why Keith Olbermann Was Set Ablaze by Liberals on Twitter

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Mar 04, 2021 6:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Why Keith Olbermann Was Set Ablaze by Liberals on Twitter

Source: Julio Rosas/Townhall

Yeah, you read that right. We have a story where liberals pounced on former ESPN and MSNBC host Keith Olbermann for his appalling take on Texas reopening and ending its mask mandate. You can see why he’s not with either network anymore. He’s an idiot—and liberals were calling him that and more when he wrote, “Why are we wasting vaccinations on Texas if Texas has decided to join the side of the virus?”

Yeah, if you’ve followed Olbermann, you’d know this is nothing shocking. This is a man utterly unspooled and who willingly peddled some of the most insane takes regarding the media-manufactured lie which was the Russian collusion hoax. Granted, I know many of you haven’t followed Olbermann much. It’s fine. Whatever you were doing that wasn’t this was an infinitely better use of your time. Others and I are forced to suffer through this—but it was interesting to see Democrats swipe back at Olbermann. It was nice to see some liberal writers who I find grating in the extreme call out Olbermann and Michael Moore, who had an equally appalling take on Texas reopening, noting that health and well-being should be positive issues. Another person expressed dismay that wishing death on people for merely living in red states is still seen as an acceptable take.

Well, yeah—wake up and smell the coffee, kiddos. The Left has wished this upon us for years. In fact, a lot of their agenda items, especially those relating to so-called global warming are meant to deliver a dirty bomb to rural America by rendering it jobless and desolate. 

So, while I do appreciate these liberals shredding Moore and Olbermann, it doesn’t negate the fact that the reason they can and are tweeting takes like this is because enough of liberal America actually thinks as they do. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
New Poll Shows Where Americans Stand on Biden's Executive Orders
Bronson Stocking
Mike Pence Has Some Serious Concerns About the 2020 Presidential Election
Bronson Stocking
Heil...Amazon? Want to Guess Why the Retail Giant Had to Quickly Change Its App Logo
Matt Vespa
Newsom: Students Need to Go Back to Class...But Teachers Can Stay Home
Bronson Stocking
Kamala Harris Should Talk to...Kamala Harris About That Dr. Seuss Tweet
Matt Vespa

Alabama's Transgender Bill Bound to Trigger a Meltdown with the Progressive Left
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular