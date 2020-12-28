With Congress Killing American Business, One Media Company That Liberals Hate Took Action

Congress has failed. That’s not hard task for the idiots we have working on the Hill. Dare I say, democracy has failed, but I won’t go down that rabbit hole. As the nation deals with the coronavirus outbreak, thousands of businesses have been destroyed, specifically bars and restaurants. Initially, I get why there was a stay-at-home order, now there are raw numbers that show these establishments are not the main source of spread. In New York, one of the states hardest hit by the virus, new data shows that bars and restaurants account for only 1.4 percent of COVID spread. Also, schools are not sources of so-called “super spread.” Reopen the damn schools and resume indoor dining.

For months, businesses have needed aid. Families have needed assistance. Unfortunately, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats had other plans. You see they knew COVID relief packages helped Trump. They wanted him gone, so they admitted to nuking past negotiations in order to better the chances of Joe Biden winning the election. And now, after months of economic disruption and bills stacking as high as Everest, they’re going to give struggling families $600. My eyes cannot roll hard enough.

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports, a media company that liberals hate for all the obvious and idiotic reasons, decided to do more than Congress has done in months to help Americans save their dream. His rants on social media about how politicians are trying to kill our right to earn a living are must-watch material. I think even the most ardent Trump hater would agree that if Americans were given a choice of getting COVID or seeing their businesses destroyed because of a virus that has a 90+ percent recovery rate, I think you know that most, if not everyone, would pick the former. Anyways, Barstool has established a relief fund that’s probably going to raise close to $10 million helping businesses have a few more weeks of oxygen, which is more than Congress is doing right now (via Fox Business):

Dave Portnoy, founder of media company Barstool Sports, has raised $ 6.3 million for 18 small businesses as of Saturday morning. Portnoy launched the fundraising effort with the nonprofit 30 Day Fund for small businesses impacted by COVID-19 called "The Barstool Fund" last week and contributed $500,000 of his own money toward the effort. "It was certainly humbling and a little embarrassing," Kerry Counard, owner of Abbey Bar in Wisconsin -- which Portnoy chose as one of the initial six restaurants to receive funds -- told Fox Business. He expressed empathy for the "thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of small businesses" still struggling amid lockdowns.

Outstanding work. And Stoolies are a loyal and dedicated bunch who will mobilize for good causes like this. In fact, everyone is like that here; we’re the most charitable nation on earth when it comes to giving. It just shows you that this axiom will remain constant for all time: non-government entities do more to help the poor, the afflicted, and those, in general, need better than government ever could. Look, I’m not the most religious person, but I’m not going to deny that religious-based charities have done eons more to help the inner-city poor than Pelosi and her group of Democratic Party gangsters. Good on El Prez for launching this effort.

You can donate to the fund here.