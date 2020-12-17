Yeah, Even Biden's People Pretty Much Admit This 'Unity' Push Is Dead

We all know the calls for unity were never genuine. Democrats have to follow the script, but they have never been eager to speak with, work with, or deal with those who aren’t like them. It's been that way for four years. Hell, it has probably been the case since Obama. As the Democratic Party becomes more unhinged, more left-wing, and more authoritarian, conservatives are viewed as the people standing in the way of a neo-Trotskyite blooming in America. I can live with that. Joe Biden is at the head, calling for unity, but the rest of the body is gangrene with doublethink from his lefty minions. You can't be optimistic about working with Republicans if you think they're a bunch of "f**kers" and Mitch McConnell is terrible. That's exactly what Biden's incoming deputy chief of staff thinks—and it makes zero sense. No shock (via The Hill):

President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming deputy chief of staff called GOP lawmakers are “a bunch of f---ers” and said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is “terrible,” but expressed optimism that the new administration could still work with Republicans to pass legislation. In a new interview with Glamour, Jen O’Malley Dillon, who also served as Biden’s campaign manager, defended Biden from criticism from the left over his insistence that Republicans would warm to the idea of working with him once President Trump leaves office. “The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity,” O’Malley Dillon said. In the primary, people would mock him, like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?’ I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f---ers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that. From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too.”

I mean, these people have called us worse. We've been called deplorable, traitors, Russian bots, racists, sexists, misogynists, and Nazis. We're going to accept Biden as president the same way the Left did with Trump. We're not. And 'round and 'round we go. Sorry, I don't have to like people who think I was akin to the SS Gestapo because I didn't vote for Hillary Clinton. You can rot in hell. We have to win these Georgia runoffs to clip the wings of this incoming administration. A Republican Senate keeps the more insane action items from the Democrats at bay for a little while longer. The hope is that the GOP can muster a big 2022 midterm year, retake the House, and expand its Senate majority, God-willing. By this time, maybe the Hunter Biden story, which the media thought was a distraction, will provide more evidence that the Bidens are dirty, leading to a newly ushered Republican Congress to begin legitimate impeachment proceedings against Creepy Joe. President Kamala Harris is not a worry with a GOP Congress. Even Mitt Romney, squish city as he is, would dare not to back anything she would push—if anything. But this is all hypothetical for now.

The point is, you can clearly see that even Biden's people aren't confident this political healing and unity is going to happen. It's not.