'Full Speed Ahead': Durham Expands Trump-Russia Collusion Origins Investigation

We all know the Trump-Russia collusion story was a myth. It was a media-manufactured lie that did untold damage to the country. It was done because a great deal of those in liberal America couldn’t handle the 2016 election results. So, the intelligence community, the media, and the Democratic Party all formed an unholy alliance to keep this lie going for as long as they could in the hopes that they could remove President Trump. There is a deep state.

Well, Attorney General William Barr decided to look into this and didn’t like what he found. At the very least, the explanations he was given about certain actions during this investigation into collusion were not adding up, so he appointed U.S. Attorney John Durham to investigate the origins of this circus in April of 2019. It’s still ongoing. There have been multiple stories about when the findings of this investigation would drop. The most recent being that it will be around Labor Day. That didn’t happen. And this investigation will probably last longer. Barr has appointed Durham a special counsel to ensure his work can continue into the next administration. Now, we’re hearing that Durham is expanding his team (via Fox News):

Special Counsel John Durham is expanding his team and making "excellent progress" on his investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, a federal law enforcement official familiar with the investigation told Fox News. Fox News has learned that Durham, the U.S. attorney for Connecticut, who Barr appointed in October as special counsel, is adding prosecutors to his team. It is unclear, at this point, who those prosecutors are. Fox News reported in May that Jeff Jensen, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri who was tapped by the Justice Department in February to review the case of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, was helping with Durham’s investigation. President Trump pardoned Flynn last month. Also in May, Fox News reported that now former acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Timothy Shea was also assisting with components of Durham’s investigation. It is unclear, at this point, whether Jensen and Shea are continuing to work with Durham, and who the additions to his team are. By appointing Durham as special counsel, Barr helped ensure his investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe could continue into the next administration. […] Fox News reported last week that Durham was moving "full speed ahead" with his investigation after Election Day. […] Another source told Fox News that his investigation “is definitely still happening,” despite radio silence coming from the U.S. attorney from Connecticut.

If this pans out, that’s good, but the bad guys appear to have already won. Scores of people who were involved in this coup attempt will get away, and there’s no guarantee that criminal charges will be lobbed at the end of this investigation. I know for some on the Right patience is wearing thin.