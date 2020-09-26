Liberal Tantrums Over Amy Coney Barrett Were Expected, With Rose Garden Decoration Being Very Triggering

Well, it’s official. As Katie wrote, Judge Amy Coney Barrett of the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals has been tapped to fill the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg passed away on September 18 at the age of 87, which sent liberal America into meltdown mode. The liberal wing on the Court is crumbling and to make matters worse for them, President Trump is picking her successor. Nothing could be more delicious. And what’s better is that this isn’t much discontent among Senate Republicans this time. We’re pretty united. The only solid ‘no’ vote right now is Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) because Maine is weird and frankly, this SCOTUS fight will not help her. It will help everyone else. Nothing gets the conservative base more animated than a fight for the Supreme Court.

Look, I’m not trying to excuse Collins’ weak sauce opposition, but I can understand the reasoning, I guess. Whatever, it’s of no concern because all loose ends are tied. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is behind us. And Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) another member of the GOP Senate Squish Squad is walking back her initial ‘nay’ vote. Mitch McConnell said to keep their powder dry and not make any declarative statements at the outset of this fight. That has appeared to have sunk through. Also, if Murkowski wants access to campaign war chest funds by the time of her re-election, remain in the ‘yea’ column on this issue. We have the votes. We’re going to fill this seat before Election Day. Period.

Still, this is a free country. Liberals can have their rant. And they’re sure going bananas over this fight. Bill Maher attacked ACB over her Catholicism, which is going to be key. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) did that during her confirmation hearing for the appeals court. Some wacky stuff is about to trickle out from the mouths of the Left—this is no exception. America’s most underreported prejudice is about to rear its ugly head in a way not seen since 1858. For now, though, it seems there’s was an 'as expected' reaction regarding how this process is illegitimate. Some noted how the Rose Garden was decorated to resemble when Ruth Bader Ginsburg was nominated back in 1993.

And yes, there have been horrible swipes at ACB's kids, with 'woke' lectures, but that was all spewed before this announcement was made official. It looks like most of the tantrums were out of their system.

This could change--I know.

Trump and Barrett using her Black children and child with Down syndrome to score political points isn’t surprising, but it’s no less appalling. — Christine Grimaldi (@chgrimaldi) September 26, 2020

Amy Coney Barrett’s qualifications are irrelevant. Her willingness to accept the nomination under these circumstances reveals a disqualifying lack of character. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) September 26, 2020

Didn't take long. Check out that MSNBC graphic in the lower right corner. BIGOTS: MSNBC Immediately Starts ‘Handmaid’s’ Religious Assault on Barrett https://t.co/JLACfeewle pic.twitter.com/hlBSr5iiGi — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) September 26, 2020

Amy Coney Barrett has continued to field concerns about whether she will be able or willing to resist the expectations of the Catholic Church and People of Praise, an ecumenical organization with a distinctly traditional bent, notes @ebruenig https://t.co/P4BvZpv1G4 — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) September 26, 2020

Amy Coney Barrett, John Roberts & Brett Kavanaugh all worked on George W. Bush‘s legal team during 2000 recount in Florida & worked to stop votes from being counted https://t.co/JuRV4SDF12 — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) September 26, 2020

Not sure who needs to hear this, but women are not interchangeable. #RBG fought for equity her whole life--gender and otherwise. Amy Coney Barrett's record shows hostility to those same rights and freedoms. It's not the same. It's opposite. #LetThePeopleDecide — ilyseh (@ilyseh) September 26, 2020

Wolf Blitzer just said that the Rose Garden has been decorated to look just like 1993 when #RBG was nominated, because Trump will never miss an opportunity to be gleefully cruel, in this case to those still mourning our giant. — ilyseh (@ilyseh) September 26, 2020

Bill Maher accuses Trump SCOTUS pick Amy Coney Barrett of being a "speaking in tongues" Catholic https://t.co/9pItrBxV08 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 26, 2020

Stopping her is the only option. https://t.co/OcJxCo3MTm — melissa “cancel ALL student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) September 26, 2020

NYT's Breunig declares attacks on Catholicism fair game in a confirmation hearing, because of its “fundamental conflict” with “the American ethos.”



NYT: Maybe A Little Anti-Catholicism Is A Good Thing When It Comes To Barretthttps://t.co/PIhOiBDcfq pic.twitter.com/siDQF8T9a3 — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) September 26, 2020

We are the majority. Our vote is power. pic.twitter.com/F3mWQr7u9l — MoveOn (@MoveOn) September 26, 2020

“This is a minority rule court that is being stolen by a minority rule Senate.”@dahlialithwick https://t.co/SchG4L7hj6 — Katrina vandenHeuvel (@KatrinaNation) September 26, 2020

It’s a big mistake even to participate in these hearings or meet with Barret. It’s an illegitimate process. Bad idea to give it credence in any way. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 26, 2020

Pres. Trump's nom. of Justice Ginsburg’s replacement before she's even buried is a raw power grab to reshape the Court in a thinly veiled attempt to deprive millions of healthcare & unravel their constitutional rights.

#RBG would have dissented. We should too.



Comment here: pic.twitter.com/OJj6OoqzTV — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) September 26, 2020

Overall, the reactions, for now, appear to be designed to appeal to liberal voters though they’re heavily dipped with reality in the sense that they all know Amy Coney Barrett will soon be Justice Amy Coney Barrett.