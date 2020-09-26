Supreme Court

Liberal Tantrums Over Amy Coney Barrett Were Expected, With Rose Garden Decoration Being Very Triggering

Matt Vespa
Posted: Sep 26, 2020 7:20 PM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Well, it’s official. As Katie wrote, Judge Amy Coney Barrett of the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals has been tapped to fill the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg passed away on September 18 at the age of 87, which sent liberal America into meltdown mode. The liberal wing on the Court is crumbling and to make matters worse for them, President Trump is picking her successor. Nothing could be more delicious. And what’s better is that this isn’t much discontent among Senate Republicans this time. We’re pretty united. The only solid ‘no’ vote right now is Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) because Maine is weird and frankly, this SCOTUS fight will not help her. It will help everyone else. Nothing gets the conservative base more animated than a fight for the Supreme Court.  

Look, I’m not trying to excuse Collins’ weak sauce opposition, but I can understand the reasoning, I guess. Whatever, it’s of no concern because all loose ends are tied. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is behind us. And Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) another member of the GOP Senate Squish Squad is walking back her initial ‘nay’ vote. Mitch McConnell said to keep their powder dry and not make any declarative statements at the outset of this fight. That has appeared to have sunk through. Also, if Murkowski wants access to campaign war chest funds by the time of her re-election, remain in the ‘yea’ column on this issue. We have the votes. We’re going to fill this seat before Election Day. Period. 

Still, this is a free country. Liberals can have their rant. And they’re sure going bananas over this fight. Bill Maher attacked ACB over her Catholicism, which is going to be key. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) did that during her confirmation hearing for the appeals court. Some wacky stuff is about to trickle out from the mouths of the Left—this is no exception. America’s most underreported prejudice is about to rear its ugly head in a way not seen since 1858. For now, though, it seems there’s was an 'as expected' reaction regarding how this process is illegitimate. Some noted how the Rose Garden was decorated to resemble when Ruth Bader Ginsburg was nominated back in 1993. 

And yes, there have been horrible swipes at ACB's kids, with 'woke' lectures, but that was all spewed before this announcement was made official. It looks like most of the tantrums were out of their system.

This could change--I know.

Overall, the reactions, for now, appear to be designed to appeal to liberal voters though they’re heavily dipped with reality in the sense that they all know Amy Coney Barrett will soon be Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

