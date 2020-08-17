Joe Biden: Nuns Inspired Me to Run for President...And I'm Going to Royally Screw Them If Elected

Joe Biden is not Catholic. We all know this; the man supports abortion rights. You can't be Catholic. Look, I was raised Catholic. I haven't gone to church in years—and even I know Joey isn't really part of the flock. You can see that from miles away. It's also a tad disturbing that he's crediting nuns for inspiring him to run, but also saying he would royally screw them by taking away their freedom of conscience exemptions regarding birth control (via Catholic News Agency):

Cities are burning. The economy is in shambles due to lockdowns. Kids can’t go to school because of petty tyrants not following science. But don’t worry! Joe Biden is running to sue nuns who take care of the poor. https://t.co/M63IHDs1ja

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has released a campaign video in which he credits his Catholic faith, Pope Francis, and the example of nuns for his personal inspiration.

The short video was released August 9 on the Democratic National Convention’s Twitter account. Biden's use of nuns as an inspirational example of “generosity to others” comes despite his promise to renew legal action against the Little Sisters of the Poor should he win election.

Biden has promised to remove freedom of conscience protections which exempt the sisters from the "contraceptive mandate," opening them back up to renewed suits by the federal government for failure to provide contraceptives to their employees

“This is the kind of moral conviction we need in the president of the United States,” says the tweet, which led into the video.

[…]

Biden’s use of the nuns’ example of service for campaign purposes sits in contrast to his pledge to force one religious order to violate their consciences and provide birth control, sterilizations, and abortifacient drugs to their employees.

Shortly after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Little Sisters of the Poor in Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania on July 8, Biden said he was “disappointed” by the decision and promised to reinstate Obama-era policies requiring the sisters to ensure access to birth control in violation of their religious beliefs.

Following nine years of legal battles, and two trips to the Supreme Court, the court upheld an executive action offering the sisters religious freedom and conscience exemptions to the “contraception mandate” issued by the Department of Health and Human Services following the passage of the Affordable Care Act.

“If I am elected I will restore the Obama-Biden policy that existed before the [Supreme Court’s 2014] Hobby Lobby ruling: providing an exemption for houses of worship and an accommodation for nonprofit organizations with religious missions,” said Biden in July.