Liberal Reporter on Kamala Harris VP Selection: 'A Nightmarishly Bad Pick in Every Way'

Look, the liberal media is going to manufacture Kamala Harris as some great pick, but the readings from the Democratic base is quite different. This is a woman who was known for being tough on crime, especially when it comes to marijuana. That’s fine for normal voters, but remember Democrats are going through a defund the police/pro-rioting phase. This won’t play well to the most vocal and active parts of the Democratic base, who happen to be far-left in their politics. Some are also rehashing the fact that Harris was not some superstar campaigner, but actually a major train wreck. She bolted before her state’s own primary. While he’s known for getting his fellow left-wing colleagues blood pressures to rise with his independent commentary, liberal reporter Michael Tracey had multiple Twitter posts noting how bad of a pick this was for the Biden team. He did not hold back calling Harris “a nightmarishly bad pick.”

"That little girl was me" -- what a fucking joke, lol — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 12, 2020

After all was said and done the Democratic Party donor and professional class got pretty much exactly what it wanted — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 12, 2020

Kamala's past as a hardline prosecutor doesn't endear her to left-wing voters, and her more recent embrace of an Extremely Online activist rhetorical style doesn't endear her to "Law and Order" voters. So she's in a weird political "no man's land." Who's her natural constituency? — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 12, 2020

Tulsi's debate stage confrontation with Kamala was so effective because it was 100% substantive and informed by Tulsi's sincere beliefs on criminal justice policy. Kamala responded by smearing her with unrelated nonsense (Assad) -- she couldn't defend her record on the merits — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 12, 2020

Kamala's big, flashy policy idea during the primary campaign was to ban Trump from Twitter — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 11, 2020

This is probably the best day of the campaign so far for Trump — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 11, 2020

Terrible pick from a strategic perspective, a governing perspective -- every perspective, really. There's a good chance Kamala repels more voters than she attracts. This was about party brokers / interest groups imposing their will on Biden, and him capitulating — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 11, 2020

It tells you everything you need to know about the current Democratic Party intelligentsia that in order to get put on the ticket headed by an old white guy, the smart play is go before a national TV audience and call him a racist — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 11, 2020

Kamala's presidential campaign was a total humiliating disaster. One of the worst of all time, considering the amount of unearned hype she received. Did everybody miss that, or what? — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 11, 2020

Just a nightmarishly bad pick in every way — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 11, 2020

As mentioned, due to the Left’s anti-law and order stance, Harris is somewhat returned to her place in the primaries—at the crossroads. Where does she go? As Tracey noted, she has no constituency given her record here.

Yet, also be aware that everyone has their biases. That’s not a bad thing, but Tracey is a voice for the more progressive, anti-establishment wing of the party. He made that clear saying, “After all was said and done the Democratic Party donor and professional class got pretty much exactly what it wanted.”

So, the Democratic Party, the party of change, diversity, and one that has an authoritarian ethos to facilitate those former points has decided to pick…an old white guy and a cop to be their 2020 ticket. This is literally the “back in chains” ticket of this cycle.