It's Happened: Abraham Lincoln Statues Become Target of the Left-Wing Mob

Abraham Lincoln is now problematic. No, I’m not kidding. Our greatest president who guided the nation through the American Civil War and expertly navigated the turbulent political waters to get the 13th Amendment through Congress has been targeted by the progressive mob. In Boston, the mayor is considering tearing down a statue of the 16th president of the United States after a petition from a legion of morons said it was offensive (via WCVB 5):

Calls to take down a statue of Abraham Lincoln in Boston's Park Square, between the Park Plaza and the Transportation Building, are growing. The statue of President Lincoln, the Great Empancipator, is depicted with a slave on his knees. A petition to remove the statue was spearheaded by an African American man from Boston named Tory Bullock who says he's been seeing the statue since he was a kid. "It says that it's a statue that's supposed to represent freedom. But, to me, it represents submissiveness," Bullock said. "It represents: 'Know your place, because that's where you belong.'" Bullock says his petition has more than 7,000 signatures and the attention of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, who Bullock posted is willing to talk about removing it. "This is a great opportunity to get some local black artists involved in the creation of (a new) statue, to come up with something new that represents equality," Bullock said. "Right now, I have the momentum and leverage with everything going on in the world, that we can actually make a difference here." A spokesperson for City Hall said the mayor was in favor of removing the statue and "willing to engage in a dialogue with the community about its future in Boston."

Okay, well this guy is a clown—and he’s just one opinion. Also, we’re going to remove Lincoln because 7,000 other mental defectives agree with him. This isn’t about equality, folks. You all know this. This is about American liberals hating this country, its history, and their attempts at erasing it. It will not end with Confederate statues or names of U.S. Army bases. It won’t end there. Lincoln is now targeted. And soon George Washington and Thomas Jefferson will be added to the hit list. This retroactive application of 'wokeness' to American history is cancerous. And for all the liberals who try and fail miserably to hurl the “snowflake” label back at us—this is why you can’t. We don’t throw tantrums and foam at the mouth over statues, especially one honoring the nation’s greatest president. We also don’t get “uncomfortable” about the themes of George Orwell's books. Yeah, his statue is being ripped down across the pond.