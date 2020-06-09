Graphic Post Shows Defense Lawyer Willing to Defend Rioters Who Kill Police Officers

[Warning: Post contains strong language]:

The death of George Floyd set off a firebomb across the country. It was an atrocity. Floyd was arrested by Minneapolis Police on May 25 on suspicion that he used a fake $20, but he died when arresting Officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck for nearly ten minutes. Floyd could be heard crying out that he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin was booked on second-degree murder, while the three other officers were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. All four officers lost their shields.

Yes, there should have been protests and anger over Floyd’s very avoidable death. Both sides condemned the Minneapolis Police Department. Yet, that unity went out the window when the rioting erupted. You can be angered over Floyd’s death, support peaceful protest, and be appalled by the rioting. Minneapolis burned as did other major cities last week. It’s died down some, but protests continue.

For one defense lawyer, he earned himself an investigation from the LAPD for his social media post that pretty much called for the killing of police officers and representation for any rioter who kills cops.

EXCLUSIVE: A local defense attorney is under LAPD investigation after his Instagram posts called for police to be murdered & offered free representation to anyone who kills a cop. “These cocksucking, low IQ, can’t get into law school jarheads need an asphault nap.” 10pm @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/FhpNQMLh8U — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 9, 2020

Mark McBride didn’t return any of my calls, texts, or emails today, and we learned the office he claims to have in Beverly Hills doesn’t exist, but we eventually tracked him down in San Gabriel tonight. LAPD & police union disgusted w/ his alleged comments. Story 10pm @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 9, 2020

“These c**ksucking, low IQ, can’t get into law school jarheads need an asphalt nap,” posted by Mark McBride. Fox 11 LA’s Bill Melugin tried reaching out to McBride multiple times to no avail. I mean, there’s no way to polish this turd, right?

The mob is unhinged, as is their professional counterparts.