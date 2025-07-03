DeSantis: Mamdani Makes Bill de Blasio Look Like President Reagan

This week, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke on Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for mayor in New York City. Mamdani has many radical left-wing, socialist leanings.

“This guy [Mamdani] makes de Blasio look like Ronald Reagan,” DeSantis said in an interview on Fox News on Tuesday.

“And I remember when de Blasio was mayor, particularly during COVID, it sparked a[n] absolute flow out of New York City, and yes, many into Florida,” DeSantis added.

The COVID-19 pandemic was one period of time in recent years where blue states saw a mass exodus of residents leaving and moving to states like Texas and Florida.

“I think this guy’s policies, soup to nuts, are probably the most radical left that I’ve ever seen of a major party candidate in a big jurisdiction,” DeSantis added. “This is something above and beyond the destruction that New York City has already seen.”

Tonight, I joined Sean Hannity to discuss the opening of Florida’s Alligator Alcatraz and the NYC mayor's race. pic.twitter.com/1FSce5pxGO — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 2, 2025

In other remarks this week, DeSantis said that he thinks he could pay off the remainder of Florida’s state debt if Mamdani wins. This is because DeSantis would charge a tax on New Yorkers who move to the Sunshine State as a result.