You Won’t Believe Where Tren de Aragua Members Were Caught Trying to Cross the Border

Since President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, dozens of suspected Tren de Aragua gang members have been apprehended at the U.S.-Canadian border, according to a report from Fox News.

Reportedly, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed to Fox News Digital that between Jan. 20, 2025 and March 21, 2025, there were 40 suspected TdA members apprehended by agents at the Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit, Michigan to Windsor, Ontario.

Michael Brown, the global director of counter-narcotics technology at Rigaku Analytical Devices, told Fox News that this has happened as a result of Trump’s border policies.

"As a TdA member, I don’t want to end up in El Centro," Brown said, referencing the maximum-security prison in El Salvador where gang members in the United States are now being deported. "So where do they go? Canada. They know they won’t face the same consequences there."

Additionally, the Trump administration has gone after so-called “sanctuary cities” to carry out mass deportations.

"Sanctuary cities provided political top cover," Brown said. He added that Tren de Aragua had operations in Detroit and that "Canada’s unofficial open-door policy for criminal organizations isn’t new.”

"They’re underestimating what starts as a few individuals. But like a virus, it spreads quickly — and if not stopped early, it metastasizes into a national crisis,” he added.

Townhall previously covered how Tren de Aragua began terrorizing Americans in many states. This included Utah and Colorado. Specifically, the gang made headlines for "taking over" apartment complexes and wreaking havoc on residents in Aurora, Colorado.

When Trump took office, Tren de Aragua was designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.