Why Bernie and AOC Should Pound Sand!
Fired DOJ Attorney Throws $1 Billion Tantrum Because of Trump's Pardons
Trump Just Dropped the Hammer on Public Broadcasting and Leftists Are Freaking Out
The Art of a Second Iran Deal
Trump's Latest Comment About Harvard Will 'Set Off a Full on Panic in...
The Liberal Narrative About Abrego Garcia Takes Another Hit
White House Celebrates Jobs Report 'Smashing Expectations for Another Month'
Trump Signs Order Creating Religious Liberty Commission
VIP
Sabato’s Crystal Ball Identifies These Two Gubernatorial Races as Toss-Ups
VIP
The Polls May Have Some Bad News for Gavin Newsom's Political Future
UPDATE: California Democrats Gut Amendment to Make Buying Minors for Sex a Felony
Israeli Ambassador Danon Congratulates Waltz on UN Ambassador Nomination
Are We About to See an AOC-Crockett Ranking Member Fight for Oversight?
Here’s What’s on the Table for the Newly-Formed MAHA Caucus
Tipsheet

You Won’t Believe Where Tren de Aragua Members Were Caught Trying to Cross the Border

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | May 02, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Since President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, dozens of suspected Tren de Aragua gang members have been apprehended at the U.S.-Canadian border, according to a report from Fox News.

Advertisement

Reportedly, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed to Fox News Digital that between Jan. 20, 2025 and March 21, 2025, there were 40 suspected TdA members apprehended by agents at the Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit, Michigan to Windsor, Ontario.

Michael Brown, the global director of counter-narcotics technology at Rigaku Analytical Devices, told Fox News that this has happened as a result of Trump’s border policies. 

"As a TdA member, I don’t want to end up in El Centro," Brown said, referencing the maximum-security prison in El Salvador where gang members in the United States are now being deported. "So where do they go? Canada. They know they won’t face the same consequences there."

Additionally, the Trump administration has gone after so-called “sanctuary cities” to carry out mass deportations. 

"Sanctuary cities provided political top cover," Brown said. He added that Tren de Aragua had operations in Detroit and that "Canada’s unofficial open-door policy for criminal organizations isn’t new.”

"They’re underestimating what starts as a few individuals. But like a virus, it spreads quickly — and if not stopped early, it metastasizes into a national crisis,” he added.

Recommended

Trump Just Dropped the Hammer on Public Broadcasting and Leftists Are Freaking Out Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Townhall previously covered how Tren de Aragua began terrorizing Americans in many states. This included Utah and Colorado. Specifically, the gang made headlines for "taking over" apartment complexes and wreaking havoc on residents in Aurora, Colorado.

When Trump took office, Tren de Aragua was designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Just Dropped the Hammer on Public Broadcasting and Leftists Are Freaking Out Jeff Charles
'CNN Producers Must be in Agony for Having to Post This': The Latest Trump-Kamala Poll Is Brutal Matt Vespa
Hakeem Jeffries and Ted Cruz Duked It Out Over Abrego Garcia...and It Was Epic Matt Vespa
The Trump Counterrevolution and the Moral Ledger Victor Davis Hanson
How Shri Thanedar's Impeachment Charge Against Trump Sparked an 'Internal Furor' Among Dems Matt Vespa
Are We About to See an AOC-Crockett Ranking Member Fight for Oversight? Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Just Dropped the Hammer on Public Broadcasting and Leftists Are Freaking Out Jeff Charles
Advertisement