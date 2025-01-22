Chuck Schumer's Answer About the Biden Crime Family Pardons Is Beyond Laughable
Here's the Letter Joe Biden Left for Trump
BREAKING: Two Students Shot, One Killed After Gunman Opens Fire in Nashville High...
Trump Is Sure to Infuriate the Left With His Latest Offensive Against 'Wokeness'...
'It's Certainly a Downer': John Bolton Whines About Trump Revoking His Security Clearance
Justice Department Sends Memo Regarding Local Officials Looking to Obstruct Trump's Immigr...
Trump Pardons Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht After Ten Years in Prison
'Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions': Trump Sends Strong Message to Russia Over Ukraine
Promises Made, Promises Kept: Homan Reveals How Many Criminal Aliens ICE Agents Have...
DHS Issues Two New Directives to Help Make Americans Safer
Chip Roy Reintroduces Bill to Protect Life on College Campuses
VIP
These Celebrities Are Big Mad That Carrie Underwood Performed at Trump's Inauguration
Alan Dershowitz Warns That One of Trump's Executive Orders Might Not Survive in...
Rubio Orders Review of State Department Travel Approvals
Tipsheet

Barron Trump’s Business Partner Sets the Record Straight on Their Luxury Real Estate Venture

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 22, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

This week, Newsweek reported that Barron Trump, 18, was preparing to launch a luxury real estate venture with two business partners.

Reportedly, business filings reviewed by Newsweek showed that Barron Trump incorporated a real estate business in July 2024. That same month, his older brother Eric Trump also launched a previously unreported firm. Barron Trump’s firm was dissolved four months later after the November election. 

Advertisement

This month, one of Barron Trump’s business partners told Newsweek that there were plans to relaunch it. 

However, this appears to not be the case. 

Fox Business clarified that Barron Trump’s company, called Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc. was incorporated in the state of Wyoming on July 15, 2024. It was dissolved right after President Donald Trump won the election.

Barron Trump’s business partner, Cameron Roxburgh, told Fox Business that there are no plans to relaunch their real estate company:

"As of now, the company will not be relaunched," Roxburgh told FOX Business. 

The company was reportedly planning to primarily focus on high-end real estate projects, including golf courses and properties in Utah, Arizona and Idaho.

The venture was listed in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, as its principal address, according to business records.

Roxburgh previously told Newsweek that the venture was briefly paused to avoid election-related media attention. However, when FOX Business reached Roxburgh for comment, he said the company will not be relaunched. 

Recommended

Here's What Tom Homan Said That Stunned CNN's Dana Bash Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

Reportedly, the company was planning to focus on high-end real estate projects in Utah, Arizona and Idaho.

President Donald Trump began his tenure on Monday. Since then, he’s signed a slew of executive orders surrounding illegal immigration and woke policies, like Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). 

Tags: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Tom Homan Said That Stunned CNN's Dana Bash Leah Barkoukis
Alan Dershowitz Warns That One of Trump's Executive Orders Might Not Survive in Court Mia Cathell
Promises Made, Promises Kept: Homan Reveals How Many Criminal Aliens ICE Agents Have Already Arrested Leah Barkoukis
Justice Department Sends Memo Regarding Local Officials Looking to Obstruct Trump's Immigration Agenda Jeff Charles
Here's the Letter Joe Biden Left for Trump Matt Vespa
BREAKING: Two Students Shot, One Killed After Gunman Opens Fire in Nashville High School Cafeteria Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What Tom Homan Said That Stunned CNN's Dana Bash Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement