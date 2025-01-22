Barron Trump’s Business Partner Sets the Record Straight on Their Luxury Real Estate Venture

This week, Newsweek reported that Barron Trump, 18, was preparing to launch a luxury real estate venture with two business partners.

Reportedly, business filings reviewed by Newsweek showed that Barron Trump incorporated a real estate business in July 2024. That same month, his older brother Eric Trump also launched a previously unreported firm. Barron Trump’s firm was dissolved four months later after the November election.

Advertisement

This month, one of Barron Trump’s business partners told Newsweek that there were plans to relaunch it.

However, this appears to not be the case.

Fox Business clarified that Barron Trump’s company, called Trump, Fulcher & Roxburgh Capital Inc. was incorporated in the state of Wyoming on July 15, 2024. It was dissolved right after President Donald Trump won the election.

Barron Trump’s business partner, Cameron Roxburgh, told Fox Business that there are no plans to relaunch their real estate company:

"As of now, the company will not be relaunched," Roxburgh told FOX Business. The company was reportedly planning to primarily focus on high-end real estate projects, including golf courses and properties in Utah, Arizona and Idaho. The venture was listed in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, as its principal address, according to business records. Roxburgh previously told Newsweek that the venture was briefly paused to avoid election-related media attention. However, when FOX Business reached Roxburgh for comment, he said the company will not be relaunched.

Reportedly, the company was planning to focus on high-end real estate projects in Utah, Arizona and Idaho.

President Donald Trump began his tenure on Monday. Since then, he’s signed a slew of executive orders surrounding illegal immigration and woke policies, like Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).