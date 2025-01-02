This Colorado Democrat Will Run for Governor

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced on Thursday that he will run for governor to succeed Gov. Jared Polis (D).

Polis will not run in 2026 due to term limits.

“Today, I’m announcing my candidacy for Governor of Colorado,” Weiser wrote on X.

“There are many reasons why I’m running to lead this state I love, but the biggest reason is simple: I’m committed to fighting for the people of Colorado,” he added.

“As your Attorney General, I’ve shown up in every county, listened to you, and gotten results. That’s how we make life better for all Coloradans. And there is more work to do to make Colorado a more affordable place to live, defend our freedoms & protect our land, air, and water,” he continued in a follow-up post.

According to The Hill, prior to his time as Colorado attorney general for two terms, Weiser was the dean at the University of Colorado Law School, served in the Clinton and Obama administrations and clerked for former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.