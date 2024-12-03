California Unveils Legislation to Protect Abortion Ahead of Trump’s Presidency

California lawmakers unveiled two new pieces of legislation to protect abortion access ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration next month.

According to The San Francisco Chronicle, the first of the two pills will protect access to medication abortion, the regimen where a woman takes mifepristone and misoprostol to end the life of her unborn baby.

Going forward, manufacturers and distributors of abortion medications, as well as health care providers, would be protected from any civil, criminal, or professional liability when “transporting, distributing or administering” medication abortion in the state.

The second piece of legislation would allow the state to fine local governments for obstructing abortion providers from opening.

“As a father of two incredible young women, who have fewer rights than their mother and grandmother, I see the concern in their eyes as they navigate a world that is chipping away at their reproductive rights. I know this concern is felt by individuals across this country too,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta wrote in a statement.

“I want to make it unequivocally clear: California will remain a safe haven for reproductive rights and access to abortion care, no matter who is in the White House,” he added. “We have been preparing for this moment, and today’s legislation doubles down on our commitment to protect those seeking reproductive healthcare, including access to medication abortion.”