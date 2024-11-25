Oh, There Are Problems With Trump's Surgeon General Pick
What Is Going on With California?
Keystone XL Pipeline Is Back Once Trump Retakes Office, But There's a Problem
The Capitol Hill GOP Is – As Usual – The Weakest Link
Republicans Should Absolutely Nuke the Filibuster
Here's the Question That Caused KJP to Abruptly End the Press Briefing
Trump's Border Czar Reveals He's Getting Death Threats
VIP
Rand Paul Has a Warning for Denver Mayor Who Vowed to Block Trump's...
The Perfect Revenge
As Trump 47 Looms, Biden Brings World to Brink of War
New Poll: Americans Are Liking What They're Seeing From Trump's Presidential Transition
Serial Sex Offender Who Was Repeatedly Released Went on to Assault a Woman...
Don’t Let the Left Destroy Trump’s Picks with Hypocritical Accusations and Unrealistic Sta...
When the Right Goes Wrong
Tipsheet

Horrific: Idaho Teen Arrested After a Dead Newborn Was Discovered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 25, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo

An Idaho teenager has been arrested after an investigation into a deceased infant that was placed inside of a hospital’s Safe Haven Baby Box last month. 

According to NBC News, the baby was placed inside of the box at Grove Creek Medical Center in Blackfoot, Idaho on Oct. 13. Within a minute, the medical team responded to the alarm that a baby was placed there. However, it was discovered that the baby was dead long before she was placed in the box. 

Advertisement

"The Safe Haven Baby Box is intended to safely and anonymously allow custodial parents to surrender a newborn under 30 days old without legal repercussions, provided the child is unharmed," the Blackfoot Police Department said in a news release Friday. 

"Unfortunately, the placement of a harmed or deceased infant is not protected under this system or Idaho law,” the police department added. 

As a result, an investigation took place. On Thursday, 18-year-old Angel N. Newberry of Twin Falls was arrested for failure to report a death to law enforcement and the coroner, NBC noted. 

"Due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation and the potential for further criminal charges, we are limited in the information we can provide," police reportedly said.

Newberry was booked into the Bingham County Jail.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are located at many hospitals and fire departments across the country to give parents the option to surrender their child. 

Monica Kelsey, the creator of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, responded to the incident in a statement on Facebook. 

“We are heartbroken. Let this be clear: this is an illegal, deadly abandonment. Anonymity is only allowed when an infant is safely surrendered completely unharmed. We are fully cooperating with the investigation and providing all information we possess to local authorities. When the baby was placed in the box, she was wrapped in a blanket with the placenta still attached,” she wrote. 

Recommended

KJP Confronted on the Optics of Harris Vacationing As DNC Staffers Laid Off Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

“As the only organization that provides an anonymous surrender option, we are on the front lines of educating the public on how this program works. We will continue to educate citizens on the stark differences between illegal abandonment and legal, safe surrender of an unharmed newborn,” Kelsey added. 

“Our organization is on a mission to end infant abandonment. Since 2017, 52 infants have been lovingly surrendered at our baby box locations. These babies have gone on to be quickly adopted by families who have eagerly awaited the chance to adopt an infant. When utilized, the program saves lives and protects women in crisis. However, in any situation where the Safe Haven Law is violated, our organization will work diligently with law enforcement for justice for the infant who is illegally abandoned,” she concluded.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

KJP Confronted on the Optics of Harris Vacationing As DNC Staffers Laid Off Leah Barkoukis
Oh, There Are Problems With Trump's Surgeon General Pick Matt Vespa
Keystone XL Pipeline Is Back Once Trump Retakes Office, But There's a Problem Matt Vespa
What Is Going on With California? Matt Vespa
The Capitol Hill GOP Is – As Usual – The Weakest Link Kurt Schlichter
Serial Sex Offender Who Was Repeatedly Released Went on to Assault a Woman in This 'Sanctuary' County Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
KJP Confronted on the Optics of Harris Vacationing As DNC Staffers Laid Off Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement