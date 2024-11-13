He's Back: Trump Returns to the Swamp
'The View' Co-Host Goes on Unhinged Rant About Nikki Haley's Support for Trump

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 13, 2024 9:00 AM
Ana Navarro, a co-host of ABC’s left-wing talk show program “The View,” said this week that former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley “lost every modicum of dignity” for her support for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

“Kamala Harris lost an election — Nikki Haley has lost every modicum of dignity. Because after first criticizing him [Trump], then she took it back, then she ran against him, then she endorsed him, then she practically begged him to let her campaign with him, and now he is saying, ‘Bye, Felicia,'” Navarro told CNN’s Anderson Cooper in a segment on Monday.

“I find it incredibly embarrassing – a woman who had such a bright future, was one of the rising stars in the Republican Party. But I think what Trump was making evident through that tweet [sic] is that he wants loyalty,” she added.

Navarro had said something similar on X the day prior, stating that "Haley lost her dignity" this past election cycle after endorsing Trump.

This came after President-elect Trump announced that he would not ask Haley to serve in his administration. 

“I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday. 

“I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country,” he added.

