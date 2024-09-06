This Safe GOP-Rated Senate Race Is Allegedly Neck and Neck, Poll Shows

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott and his Democratic opponent, Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, are nearly tied in their Senate race, a poll released on Friday shows.

Advertisement

According to figures released by The Hill and Emerson College Polling, Scott leads Mucarsel-Powell 46 percent to 45 percent among likely Florida voters, well within the survey’s plus or minus 3.4 point margin of error.

Nine percent of voters surveyed said that they are undecided.

Broken down by political party, Mucarsel-Powell is more popular among women voters and Hispanics (via The Hill):

Among independent voters, 47 percent said they back Mucarsel-Powell and 34 percent broke for Scott, while 19 percent said they are undecided. Mucarsel-Powell leads Scott by 5 points among women voters, and Scott led Mucarsel-Powell by 8 points among men. The poll also found Mucarsel-Powell polling ahead of Scott with the state’s Hispanic vote by 6 points, while Scott led Mucarsel-Powell by 19 points among white voters.

The Hill/Emerson College Polling survey was conducted Sept. 3-5 among 815 likely Florida voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.4 points.

The Hill noted that other polls have shown Scott leading Mucarsel-Powell 47 percent to 43 percent.

NPR reported that Democrats are now relying on WhatsApp to reach voters and “close the gap in a race that has grown increasingly tight.”

“Democrats face an uphill battle undoing Republican gains in the state in recent years, particularly in an election where former President Trump is expected to add to GOP turnout in the state,” the outlet added.

“It's particularly created to target Latino voters across the state to provide them with accurate, factual information coming straight from the source,” Mucarsel-Powell told NPR.