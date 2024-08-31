MSNBC's Mixed Race Focus Group Brutally Trashes Kamala
Tipsheet

You Won't Believe What Toronto's First Black Female Police Superintendent Got Caught Doing

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 31, 2024 12:30 PM
Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File

The first black female police superintendent of Toronto, Canada was demoted after she reportedly admitted to helping several black police officers cheat in order to get promoted.

According to The Toronto Star, Supt. Stacy Clarke leaked confidential exam questions to six black police officers and “played the lead role in perverting their moral compasses,” a police tribunal heard. The tribunal ruled this as “extremely serious” misconduct.

“Honesty and integrity are non-negotiable character traits of a police officer. Superintendent Clarke’s actions demonstrated both were absent,” tribunal adjudicator Robin McElary-Downer reportedly said.

In remarks, Clarke said she was “disappointed” and “sad” and that she is “looking forward to moving forward.”

“I’m just going to take some time to think about what is next,” she added.

The Star reported that in May, Clarke said in a hearing that she helped the cops cheat to counteract a “racial bias” meant to hold black police officers back (via The Star):

Her unvarnished account of discrimination on the force won her hero status among many supporters, who brought her flowers and hugs during the hearing.

“I felt at the time that (the six officers) did not have a fair chance in this process and my own history and experience of racial inequity compounded this feeling,” Clarke wrote in an internal police report, calling the cheating “a desperate effort to level the playing field.”

Democrat Sweats When Grilled About Harris' Policies Sarah Arnold
Reportedly, Clarke suggested that it was an “open secret” that senior officers help their favorites get promoted. 

Going forward, Clarke must reapply to become superintendent again. Clarke’s supporters said that she will never again regain this title. 

“She will never get it if she were to reapply,” one support, Herman Stewart, said. “She’s doomed.”

In her 71-page ruling, McElary-Downer wrote that Clarke’s behavior was a “grave act of betrayal.”

“As a mentor, as a senior ranking officer, it was her duty, her moral and ethical obligation to lead by example and demonstrate honesty and integrity above reproach. Rather, she led by modelling corrupt behaviour and unfortunately, they followed,” the hearing officer said. 

“I have no doubt she is deeply remorseful. While Superintendent Clarke’s actions failed to model the core values of the TPS, she has modelled courage, accountability, and responsibility, in her actions post misconduct,” McElary-Downer concluded. 

