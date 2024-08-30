Trump Takes a Bold Stance on IVF

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump said that if he gets elected, in vitro fertilization treatments would be covered by insurance or the government.

"I am announcing today in a major statement, that under the Trump administration, your government will pay for or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for all costs associated with IVF treatment,” Trump said in remarks.

“We want more babies, to put it very nicely. And for this same reason, we will also allow new parents to deduct major newborn expenses from their taxes so that parents that have a beautiful baby will be able…so, we’re pro-family…the IVF treatments are expensive. It’s very hard for many people to do it and to get it. But, I’ve been in favor of IVF right from the beginning,” he said.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump doubled-down on his stance.

“It’s helping women and men and families…some have great difficulty. A lot of them have been very happy with the result,” Trump stated.

“What we’re doing…we need great children, beautiful children in our country,” he said. “We are going to be paying for that treatment…all Americans that get it, all Americans that need it.”