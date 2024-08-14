An Illegal Alien Was Accused of Raping a Teenage Girl. What Happened Next Will Shock You.

An illegal alien from Haiti who was charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Masschusetts was released on $500 bail last week. This happened despite the fact that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) requested to transfer him into its custody.

According to the New York Post, Cory Alvarez, 26, was allowed into the United States through a parole program that allows up to 30,000 illegals to fly in each month.

Alvarez was charged with aggravated rape of a child in March. The attack allegedly occurred at a “migrant hotel” in Massachusetts.

In a statement, the Boston brand of Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) clarified that it filed a detainer against Alvarez with the local sheriff’s office. However, being a “sanctuary” jurisdiction, the detainer was not adhered to and Alvarez was released on bail.

“On June 27, Plymouth Superior Court refused to honor ERO Boston’s immigration detainer and released Alvarez from custody on a $500 bond,” ICE Boston ERO spokesperson James Covington told reporters.

Reportedly, prosecutors had asked bail to be set at $25,000 but the judge set it at $500.

On Tuesday, the Boston Herald reported that Alvarez was arrested by ICE outside his house in Brockton, Massachusetts. The Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said in an email to the Herald said that the arrest occurred “unbeknownst to our office” (via the Boston Herald):

“We came to court today prepared to move forward, and will continue to move forward with our rape case against Alvarez. This includes filing of a motion to compel his DNA,” the DA’s office added. They also said Alvarez “was allegedly here as part of the Biden Administration Humanitarian Parole Program or Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans Program (CHNV).” They add the Biden administration has refused to answer questions about the CHNV program — “for months now” — and has suspended travel visas as it investigates the program. “We are prepared to return to court next Thursday,” the DA’s team ended with.

The Herald reported that the teen girl he allegedly raped is disabled.