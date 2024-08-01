How Israel Killed One of Hamas' Top Leaders Has to Have Terrorists Freaking...
We Have a Surprising Fact-Check From Snopes About Kamala Harris
Harris Is Recycling the 2020 Democrat Campaign
Raffensperger Sets the Record Straight After What Stacey Abrams Claimed on CNN
American Captives to Be Freed in Prisoner Swap With Russia
Schumer Heeds Biden's Call With the No Kings Act
Shocking Update: Remember Those Middle Eastern Illegal Immigrants Who Breached Quantico?
Shocking Video Shows Athlete Believed to Be 'Trans' Beating Up Female Opponent at...
How Do We Stop Americans From Being Taken by 'Abductor States'? Just Wait...
Remember Those Jordanians Who Tried to Breach Quantico Marine Base? Well...
Will We Really See a Record Turnout Election for 2024?
Sure Enough, There’s Pushback on a Potential Shapiro VP Pick
Second Amendment Victory: Judge Rules This State's Ban on AR-15 Rifles Is Unconstitutional
What Is Kamala Harris' Biggest Accomplishment As Vice President?
Tipsheet

Here’s What Small Business Owners Are Saying About the 2024 Election

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 01, 2024 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Last fall, Townhall reported that an overwhelming majority of small business employers gave Biden a “C” grade or lower when it comes to President Joe Biden’s efforts to help small businesses, according to the Job Creators Network Foundation (JCNF).

Advertisement

At the time, the Small Business IQ recorded at 52.5, on a scale of 0 to 100, was the lowest recorded from respondents since the JCNF launched the poll in May of 2021.

New polling numbers from the Job Creators Network Foundation (JCNF) and shared exclusively with Townhall found that ahead of the 2024 presidential election, the majority of small business owners say that “inflation and the economy” is the biggest factor that will influence the election, at 60 percent. In second place is illegal immigration, namely, securing the southern border, at 14 percent.

JCNF noted that one impending economic issue is the upcoming expiration of the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act—federal legislation initially signed into law in 2017. In the survey, a majority of small businesses say the law helped their businesses. In addition, two-thirds of respondents agreed that it should be extended past the 2025 expiration date. 

If the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is allowed to expire, 41 percent of small businesses would consider delaying and/or reducing expansion, 27 percent of small businesses would consider cutting staff hours and reducing wages, and 22 percent of small businesses would consider laying off workers, according to the survey.

Recommended

How Israel Killed One of Hamas' Top Leaders Has to Have Terrorists Freaking Out Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“Candidates up and down the ballot in November should focus on showcasing a policy agenda that will strengthen the economy, especially for Main Street. According to our polling of small businesses, it is by far the biggest factor that will influence the election,” Elaine Parker, president of JCNF, told Townhall. 

“On this front, a key plank of policy platforms should be extending the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act, which Democrats are threatening to let expire at the close of 2025. While this election cycle has been filled with twists and turns, one thing is clear: tax cuts are on the ballot in November,” Parker added.

In June, Biden boasted that small businesses were “booming” due to his administration. 

“My Administration is supporting this unprecedented wave of entrepreneurship with historic investments in small businesses and communities across the country,” he claimed.

Biden then claimed that congressional Republicans were working to hinder small businesses. 

“Every Republican in Congress voted against vital American Rescue Plan relief that helped 100,000 restaurants and bars and 225,000 child care programs stay open, and a State Small Business Credit Initiative that is helping businesses launch across the country. And the Congressional Republican agenda would undercut small businesses by repealing our investments in infrastructure and manufacturing, slashing Small Business Administration funding by almost a third, and putting big corporations and billionaires first by cutting their taxes and protecting their loopholes. I’m fighting for Scranton and main street—not Park Avenue and Wall Street,” the president claimed.

Advertisement
Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How Israel Killed One of Hamas' Top Leaders Has to Have Terrorists Freaking Out Matt Vespa
We Have a Surprising Fact-Check From Snopes About Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Shocking Update: Remember Those Middle Eastern Illegal Immigrants Who Breached Quantico? Guy Benson
Raffensperger Sets the Record Straight After What Stacey Abrams Claimed on CNN Leah Barkoukis
Shocking Video Shows Athlete Believed to Be 'Trans' Beating Up Female Opponent at the Olympics Madeline Leesman
White Dudes for Having Some Personal Dignity and Self-Respect Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
How Israel Killed One of Hamas' Top Leaders Has to Have Terrorists Freaking Out Matt Vespa
Advertisement