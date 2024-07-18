Biden Campaign Responds to Reports He's Dropping Out
Here’s What Trump’s Family, Republican Lawmakers Said About His Injury From the Assasination Attempt

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 18, 2024 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

In the days following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, members of his family and Republican lawmakers have spoken out about his health. 

At the Republican National Convention (RNC), Trump has worn a bandage on his right ear, where he was hit by a bullet, which he confirmed on Truth Social. However, his campaign has not revealed anything else.

Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, who used to serve as physician to president under Barack Obama and Trump, told The New York Times that he replaced the dressing on Trump’s ear en route to Milwaukee for the convention. 

“The bullet took a little bit off the top of his ear in an area that, just by nature, bleeds like crazy,” Mr. Jackson said in an interview. “The dressing’s bulked up a bit because you need a bit of absorbent. You don’t want to be walking around with bloody gauze on his ear.”

Jackson told the Times that when he learned that the president had been shot, he felt terrible for not being there “because I’ve prepared my whole career to be there when that happens.”

“I have a really close relationship with him,” he added. “And so, to be in Texas, and he’s there in Pennsylvania and that happens — I feel helpless.”

President Trump’s son, Eric Trump, told CBS News this week that his father had “a nice flesh wound.”

"You know, he was millimeters away from having his life expunged ... I'm sure the ear doesn't feel well," Eric Trump said. He added that his father’s hearing is fine and that he does not have stitches.

Lara Trump, President Trump’s daughter-in-law, told reporters on Thursday that the former president is not taking medications for the injury he sustained and that he will wear the bandage “until it’s probab;y fully healed up.”

