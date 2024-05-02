A Fifth Body From the Baltimore Bridge Collapse Was Recovered

A fifth body from the Baltimore bridge collapse that occurred on March 26 was recovered, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The construction worker was identified as Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez, 49, of Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Gonzalez was discovered inside of a missing construction vehicle that was located by one of the salvage teams. Maryland State Police investigators ,along with officers from the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and the FBI responded to the scene and recovered the body.

“We remain dedicated to the ongoing recovery operations while knowing behind each person lost in this tragedy lies a loving family,” Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, said in a published statement.

“Along with our local, state and federal partners, we ask that everyone extend their deepest sympathies and support to the families during this difficult time,” Butler added.

Cleanup efforts have been underway since the bridge collapsed after a cargo ship collided with it. One victim’s body is still missing.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, creating a limited access channel 280 feet wide and 35 feet deep is the first step in the process to clear up the bridge. This would support one-way traffic in and out of the port.

The next step would be to reopen the permanent, 700-foot-wide by 50-foot-deep channel.

“These are ambitious timelines that may still be impacted by significant adverse weather conditions or changes in the complexity of the wreckage,” Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, USACE commanding general said. “We are working quickly and safely to clear the channel and restore full service at this port that is so vital to the nation. At the same time, we continue to keep faith with the families of the missing and are working with our partners to help locate and recover their loved ones.”