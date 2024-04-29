Here’s What Mitch McConnell Said About a National Ban on Abortion

In an interview this week, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did not say if he supports a national 15-week ban on abortion, but stated that he does not think there are enough Senate votes for any form of national pro-life legislation.

McConnell made the remarks on NBC’s “Meet the Press” program.

“Back in 2022, you said a national abortion ban is possible,” Kristen Welker said to McConnell. “Would you support a federal ban on abortion?”

“The Supreme Court has put this back into the legislative arena and we are seeing it play out all across the country…I don’t think we’ll get 60 votes in the Senate for any kind of national legislation,” he answered.

Welker then asked if he would vote in support of a national ban if it occurred.

"I’m not advocating anything at this level. I think it’s gonna be sorted out all across the country and be very different in different states,” he said.

Since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in 2022, many states have enacted life-affirming measures to protect the unborn, which Townhall covered. On the other hand, left-wing states, like California, have created fear-mongering ads targeted at women in these states to entice them to vote for pro-abortion legislation.

In one example, a political action committee created by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) released an ad targeted at Alabama voters, claiming that women in their state will be arrested if they leave to get an abortion. The television ad called “Fugitive” was made by the Campaign for Democracy, which was spearheaded by Newsom.

In the ad, two women are in a car one mile away from leaving the state of Alabama. As they approach the border, a police car pulls the girls over and tells the driver to “step out of the vehicle” and “take a pregnancy test.”

“Trump Republicans want to criminalize young Alabama women who travel for reproductive care,” the ad’s narrator says. “Stop them by taking action at righttotravel.org.”

