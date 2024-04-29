Don't Shoot Your Dog
Watch a Reporter Whiff on Who's at Fault for the Surge of Antisemitism...
Columbia Professor: These Pro-Hamas Rallies 'Are Not Justice'
The Latest Joe Biden Poll Is Devastating
Conservatives Need to Man Up and Play by the New Rules
Gavin Newsom Is Probably Regretting Asking the Public for Help Designing New $1...
'Progressivism': The Modern Zeitgeist
Noem Issues Statement Responding to Criticism for Shooting Her Dog
Bartiromo Asks Jordan a Question on Every Conservative's Mind
McConnell Identifies the One Person He Claims Is Responsible for Leading the Charge...
Terrorists on Campus
Proof That Young Americans Vote Pro-Life
CNN's New 2024 Poll Just Ruined CNN's Weekend
Rules for Republicans
Tipsheet

Here’s What Mitch McConnell Said About a National Ban on Abortion

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 29, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In an interview this week, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did not say if he supports a national 15-week ban on abortion, but stated that he does not think there are enough Senate votes for any form of national pro-life legislation. 

Advertisement

McConnell made the remarks on NBC’s “Meet the Press” program.

“Back in 2022, you said a national abortion ban is possible,” Kristen Welker said to McConnell. “Would you support a federal ban on abortion?”

“The Supreme Court has put this back into the legislative arena and we are seeing it play out all across the country…I don’t think we’ll get 60 votes in the Senate for any kind of national legislation,” he answered. 

Welker then asked if he would vote in support of a national ban if it occurred.

"I’m not advocating anything at this level. I think it’s gonna be sorted out all across the country and be very different in different states,” he said.

Since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in 2022, many states have enacted life-affirming measures to protect the unborn, which Townhall covered. On the other hand, left-wing states, like California, have created fear-mongering ads targeted at women in these states to entice them to vote for pro-abortion legislation. 

Recommended

CNN's New 2024 Poll Just Ruined CNN's Weekend Guy Benson
Advertisement

In one example, a political action committee created by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) released an ad targeted at Alabama voters, claiming that women in their state will be arrested if they leave to get an abortion. The television ad called “Fugitive” was made by the Campaign for Democracy, which was spearheaded by Newsom. 

In the ad, two women are in a car one mile away from leaving the state of Alabama. As they approach the border, a police car pulls the girls over and tells the driver to “step out of the vehicle” and “take a pregnancy test.”

“Trump Republicans want to criminalize young Alabama women who travel for reproductive care,” the ad’s narrator says. “Stop them by taking action at righttotravel.org.”




Tags: ABORTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's New 2024 Poll Just Ruined CNN's Weekend Guy Benson
Conservatives Need to Man Up and Play by the New Rules Kurt Schlichter
Bartiromo Asks Jordan a Question on Every Conservative's Mind Leah Barkoukis
Gavin Newsom Is Probably Regretting Asking the Public for Help Designing New $1 Coin Leah Barkoukis
Noem Issues Statement Responding to Criticism for Shooting Her Dog Leah Barkoukis
There Are No Adult Leftists Allen West

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN's New 2024 Poll Just Ruined CNN's Weekend Guy Benson
Advertisement