Here's How One California Politician Responded to the Border Crisis

A California congressional candidate patched up a high-profile illegal border crossing point by herself with razor wire this week.

The candidate, Kate Monroe, shared a video of the open gap in the border and showed how she obstructed it with the razor wire. Monroe, a veteran and author, is running for California’s 49th congressional district.

“We’re standing right now at the spot that’s been all over the news. A lot of people have come out here to film this hole in the wall. No one has yet to come and secure this hole in the fence. IF you want something done, sometimes you gotta do it yourself,” she said.

“What good is a wall if you can walk right around the corner of the wall?” she added. “We do not have a secure border.”

I secured the border myself.



I’m the only person in America who came to secure the border.



No one else in congress.



No president.



No border patrol.



Nobody in our country would do this.



So I had to do it myself.



— Kate Monroe, CEO (@KateMonroeCEO) February 21, 2024

According to Fox News, the gap is known as the “San Judas Break” for its proximity to the Mexican city of San Judas. It is located 80 miles east of San Diego. Videos have shown hundreds of migrants making their way into the states through this opening.

"I felt the anger and frustrations of millions of fellow Americans watching in horror as thousands of people poured through," Monroe told the outlet, noting that the gap allows "terrorists, drugs, and human trafficking to infiltrate while local and national city economies bear the burden of supporting these migrants."

"So I decided, if no one is going to do something about it, I will," Monroe added. "I purchased 400 feet of razor wire, and along with members of my staff, hung the wire along the gaps ourselves."

Earlier this month, Townhall reported how illegal immigrants from China were learning about this particular gap in the border wall through the platform TikTok.

Chinese are using Tiktok to cross the U.S. Border.



— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 5, 2024




