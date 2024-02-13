You Won't Believe What Product NYC Democrats Are Going After

Lawmakers in New York City may soon ban Tide detergent pods and other laundry and dishwasher products under a bill introduced this month.

According to the New York Post, the “Pods Are Plastic Bill” would make it illegal to sell laundry detergent pods and laundry sheets that are made with polyvinyl alcohol. Fines for selling these products would begin at $400, double for a second violation, and $1,200 if violated more than two times.

Reportedly, the bill, if it became law, would not take effect until Jan. 1, 2026.

The bill, introduced by City Councilman James Gennaro (D) last week, is part of a recent “green” push by lawmakers (via NYP):

Polyvinyl alcohol, or PVA, is used as a film in pods that dissolves in water during a wash cycle. But scientists counter that it breaks down into tiny microplastic pieces that still pollute waterways and slip through filtration systems. About 19,000 tons of PVA are used each year in pods, with more than 8,000 tons being left untreated in US water, according to a 2021 study.

“They [PVAs] are the most concerning of emerging contaminants,” Gennaro told The Post in an interview. “It’s important for people to know I’m being very cautious and we’re taking a science-based approach.”

“But I think the science is ultimately going to bear out this is something council should act upon,” he continued, explaining that preliminary findings found that the microplastics bind with other contaminants in the water supply.

“I need a little more [information] but I put the bill out to get everyone’s attention,” Gennaro said.