'Enough Is Enough': New Plan Introduced to Tax University Endowments
Country's Largest Muslim Advocacy Group Celebrates October 7 Attacks
Republicans Slam Biden's Claims of 'Blackmail'
Someone Had to Do It: Plane Flys 'Harvard Hates Jews' Banner Around Campus
College Heads' Kill All the Jews PR Disaster Forces Response From Biden White...
Here's Which Network GOP Candidates Are Reportedly Working With for Another Debate
How Virginia's Attorney General Is Defeating Woke Prosecutors
The Response to Trump's 'Dictator' Comment Has Gone Over Exactly As You Would...
The Hilarious Way This Republican Is Spreading Christmas Cheer to the Biden Family
Thanks, Bidenomics! Poll Reveals Bad News About Holiday Shoppers
Development of Massive ‘Migrant Camp’ in Chicago Halted
Americans Are Divided on Treatment of Juvenile Criminals, Poll Shows
House Votes to Censure Jamaal Bowman, With Even Democrats Joining in
'Bad News for the Biden Admin': House Reveals Impeachment Inquiry Resolution
Tipsheet

North Carolina Democrat Will Not Seek Reelection

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 07, 2023 5:00 PM

Democrat North Carolina Rep. Kathy Manning announced on Thursday that she will not seek reelection in 2024. 

According to a press release from Manning’s office, she will not seek reelection due to her state’s “egregiously gerrymandered congressional districts,” which she blames on the Republican-led General Assembly in North Carolina. This, she claimed, “[prevents] the re-election of three North Carolina Democrats, including Manning.”

Advertisement

“The Republican-led General Assembly passed flagrantly gerrymandered Congressional districts to reduce the North Carolina Congressional delegation from seven Democrats and seven Republicans to four Democrats and ten Republicans,” she said in a statement.

“Rather than draw Congressional districts that are compact, include communities of interest, and promote the democratic value of allowing voters to decide who they want to represent them – the previously stated goals of the redistricting committee – Republican leaders have put their partisan self-interest above the people they’re elected to serve. It’s the shameful act of leaders who know they can't win under fair districts,” she added. 

Conservative organizations pointed out that she will likely be replaced by a Republican in 2024.

“House Democrats are dropping like flies and choosing not to run for reelection with Joe Biden and their shared extreme record on the ballot,” the National Republican Congressional Committee spokesperson Delanie Bomar said. “After today’s announcement by Kathy Manning, House Republicans just grew our 2024 majority by one seat.”

“Another House Democrat is racing toward the exit – and for good reason. This seat is another important addition to growing our majority next fall,” Congressional Leadership Fund Communications Director Courtney Parella said.

Recommended

Fourth GOP Debate Could Be Summed Up With These Three Words Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In April, Townhall reported how a state lawmaker in North Carolina switched from the Democratic Party to Republican Party, giving the House a GOP supermajority.

State Rep. Tricia Cotham represents a Democrat-leaning district near Charlotte. When she decided to join the GOP, she said in a press conference that her party became “unrecognizable.” 

“The modern day Democratic has become unrecognizable to me and to so many others throughout this state and this country. The party wants to villainize anyone who has free thought, free judgment, has solutions, who wants to get to work to better our state, not just sit in a meeting and have a workshop after a workshop, but really work with individuals to get things done because that’s what real public servants do,” Cotham said. “If you don’t do exactly what the Democrats want you to do, they will try to bully you. They will try to cast you aside.”

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fourth GOP Debate Could Be Summed Up With These Three Words Matt Vespa
Someone Had to Do It: Plane Flys 'Harvard Hates Jews' Banner Around Campus Matt Vespa
AOC Really Outdoes Herself at Hearing on Protecting Women’s Sports Townhall Video
Republicans Slam Biden's Claims of 'Blackmail' Katie Pavlich
NYT: The GOP Didn’t Understand the Language of Academia When Grilling Pro-Genocide College Heads Matt Vespa
'Enough Is Enough': New Plan Introduced to Tax University Endowments Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fourth GOP Debate Could Be Summed Up With These Three Words Matt Vespa
Advertisement