GOP Lawmakers Slam Military Academy’s Woke Transgender Policy

Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Banks and several other Republican lawmakers called out the Merchant Marine Academy after the institution unveiled a new policy allowing midshipmen to seek exemptions from their military service requirement.

Advertisement





According to the New York Post, the new policy went into effect Oct. 13. The policy aims to set up procedures for those “transitioning while enrolled at the academy so as to remove barriers for those with a diagnosis of gender dysphoria or who identify as transgender.”

Banks, the chair of the House Anti-Woke Caucus, sent a letter to the academy about the policy, which was obtained by the New York Post:

“Our service academies are critical institutions for the security of our nation, not laboratories for the far-left’s social experiments,” he exclusively told The Post. “Forcing radical gender ideology on the young men and women who want to serve their country is dangerous and wrong.” The new policy holds that midshipmen “with a diagnosis indicating that gender transition is medically necessary” will be treated “in the same manner, and to the same extent, as to students with other medical conditions that impact a student’s ability to matriculate, graduate and fulfill their service obligation.” The policy was developed in response to President Biden’s 2021 executive order requiring all federal agencies “to ensure compliance with the stated policy of preventing and combating discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation,” according to the document. It also follows a 2021 Defense Department guideline that allows service members seeking to undergo gender transition to apply for a leave of absence or transfer to another unit if the person is deemed unable to serve during the process.

Department of Transportation Maritime Administration spokesman T.V. Johnson told The Post that the academy’s provision on gender transitioning is based on that of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Texas GOP Rep. Brian Babin co-signed Banks’ letter. He reportedly called the policy “radical” and said it would “lead to the exploitation of our once-pristine academies,” as they offer free college education in exchange for military service upon graduation. Other lawmakers who signed the letter include Reps. Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Mary Miller (R-IL), Harriet Hageman (R-WY), Scott DesJarlais (R-TN), Doug LaMalfa (R-CA), Glenn Grothman (R-WI) and Matt Rosendale (R-MT).

“We are disturbed by the policy guidelines that would allow Midshipmen who identify as transgender during their third or fourth year at USMMA to receive a medical waiver from their obligated service,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter. “This creates a dangerous avenue for exploiting our nation’s prestigious service academies.”

Banks reportedly pointed out that the policy allows transgender students to live as their “chosen gender” rather than their biological sex. This, the Post reported, has some parents concerned.

Advertisement

“The school has gone through great lengths to try to improve the safety regarding sexual assault on campus and out at sea. Now, this policy reverses the good work that has been accomplished,” one parent told The Post.

“I fear for the young women that will be forced into uncomfortable positions as biological males with all of their anatomy are introduced as roommates and into the women’s communal, locker-room style showers that are at the school,” added the parent. “Women of Kings Point should not have to compromise their safety or virtue in order to be educated at the federal maritime academy.”